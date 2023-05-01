The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Tennessee Titans finished with six selections this year. The Titans finished the highly anticipated 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday, making their last three choices after picking three players the previous two days. Here we’ll look at the grades for every single pick that the Titans made at the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Titans are in a tough spot as they are experiencing a decline in their offensive line and quarterback Ryan Tannehill. They also have a lack of strong wide receivers. Their star player, Derrick Henry, is also approaching 30 and has taken a lot of hits in his career. In addition to needing help in the secondary, the Titans seem headed toward a rebuild, whether they like it or not. Despite having a controversial draft this year, the Titans made a good choice in Round 1 with Peter Skoronski. He was one of the top players regardless of position. However, the rest of the draft picks had mixed reactions, with the selection of former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis causing the most controversy. They will also need to improve their offensive line and find better receiving talent if they want to succeed.

The Titans’ offense is a cause for concern due to their lack of receiving talent, with only Treylon Burks showing potential. Furthermore, their offensive line needs significant improvement, from left tackle to right tackle. As such, not a single spot is safe. Despite their desire to play old-school football, the Titans need to reevaluate their team-building strategy.

Let’s look at the 2023 NFL Draft grades for the Titans.

Tennessee Titans 2022 NFL Draft Grades

Round 1, Pick 11- OL Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)

Grade: A+

The Titans made a great choice in the first round of the draft by selecting Peter Skoronski. He is an offensive lineman from Northwestern. Skoronski’s physicality and technical skill make him a potential Day 1 starter on either side of the line. His addition can improve every spot on the offensive line. On the flip side, his lack of anatomical length may force him inside, where he could become a Pro Bowl-caliber blocker.

Round 2, Pick 33- QB Will Levis (Kentucky)

Grade: A+

The Titans’ second-round move to pick quarterback Will Levis from Kentucky was a surprise. However, this was actually a very good one. Levis has a bigger arm and more natural athleticism than current QB Ryan Tannehill. That said, Levis’s playing style is similar, and he should do well in Tennessee’s heavy play-action offense. The Titans made a smart move by moving up to get Levis without giving up too much draft capital.

Will Levis' reaction when he was drafted by the Titans 🙏 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/kL7gTmCNi6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 29, 2023

Round 3, Pick 81- RB Tyjae Spears (Tulane)

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Grade: B+

In the third round, the Titans addressed their need for a running back by selecting Tyjae Spears from Tulane. While Spears is quick and explosive, his smaller frame may limit him to making defenders miss with his lateral mobility. At his best, Spears could really shore up the Titans’ backfield.

Round 5, Pick 147- TE Josh Whyle (Cincinnati)

Grade: B

In Round 5 at Pick 147, the Titans selected TE Josh Whyle from Cincinnati. Sure, Whyle’s lack of ideal length may limit his consistency as a blocker in the NFL. Still, his college tape demonstrates his solid blocking ability. He is expected to provide depth to Trevon Wesco in the Titans’ lineup.

Round 6, Pick 186- OT Jaelyn Duncan (Maryland)

Grade: A

In Round 6 at Pick 186, the Titans chose OT Jaelyn Duncan from Maryland. Yes, Duncan struggles with focus and technique. Despite that, his impressive athletic abilities and flashes of starting-caliber play on tape suggest that he has the potential to succeed in the NFL.

Round 7, Pick 228- WR Colton Dowell (Tennessee-Martin)

Grade: B

Finally, in Round 7 at Pick 228, the Titans picked WR Colton Dowell from Tennessee-Martin. Dowell’s size and speed make him a perfect fit for the Titans’ receiver archetype. While he may not become a starting receiver in the NFL, his explosiveness and potential contributions to special teams could make him a valuable asset for the Titans.

Overall, drafting Peter Skoronski in the first round was a wise decision for Tennessee. He was the right choice for the Titans in this situation. Waiting to select Will Levis in the second round and then trading up to do so was another astute move by Vrabel and his team. Sure, Levis may not be a guaranteed top-level starter in the league. Still, his attributes can be molded to fit the Titans’ needs.

Regrettably, the Titans did not have an abundance of picks to work with for their rebuild. However, they made the most of what they had by drafting within their limits effectively.