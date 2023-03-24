Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis is the latest prospect to throw at his Pro Day. CJ Stroud and Bryce Young did theirs this past week, and both players made eye-popping throws as they battle for the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Levis is expected to be the third or fourth Qb taken in the draft, and it is between him and Florida star Anthony Richardson. Levis appeared to help his case by showing off his arm during his Pro Day.

Will Levis is putting on a show at Kentucky's pro day 💪@UKFootball's pro day live on SEC Network pic.twitter.com/FpOod2Tt9q — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 24, 2023

However, some fans weren’t too impressed and even made Zach Wilson comparisons.

So did Zach Wilson and everyone else that had a pro day. https://t.co/DfvAPLzrj2 — G$ (@GrahamZPowell) March 24, 2023

Zach Wilson 2.0 on the way https://t.co/2J9RXzCGVg — ︎ ︎, ︎aw$ten 🤑 (@gartguy) March 24, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

People never learn… *pulls up Zach Wilson pro day footage* https://t.co/p1Eu7kWAYM — Tom G (@touchdowntomgbn) March 24, 2023

I'm familiar with your game, Zach Wilson https://t.co/e9GlL0hH2K — Alex G (@Alex_Gelsomino) March 24, 2023

The jury is out on Will Levis, and the Indianapolis Colts repeatedly pop up in mock drafts. In his final year at Kentucky, he threw for 2,406 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, albeit on a subpar team.

The Zach Wilson comparisons are interesting. The former BYU star came out as the No. 2 overall choice in the 2021 NFL Draft but never lived up to the hype.

The arm strength of Levis has never been something to discredit, but his ability to read through progressions and take care of the football is a couple of knocks that might prevent NFL teams from taking him.

Arm strength was never a question. It’s can he make the other throws.. https://t.co/BtlzhPOWPR — JizzleSzn🔴⚫️🐾🐾 (@JizzleSzn513) March 24, 2023

If the Zach Wilson comps are even remotely accurate, the team that selects Will Levis might be in trouble in a couple of years. It will sure be interesting to see where Levis lands. For what it’s worth, One mock draft even had him sliding to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round.