Will Smith has decided to turn off his notifications amid his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's book tour.

In her book, Jada recently disclosed their seven-year separation. As usual, netizens started sharing tweets and posts every single day. But Will Smith can't be bothered.

In an Instagram video, the 55-year-old actor is seen relaxing on a boat and later smiling by the ocean. Not to mention, with the caption “Notifications off :)” and a comment from Jada with two laughing emojis.

Although Jada Pinkett Smith hasn't made a comment on some popular tweets yet, there's a reason why her statements are going around.

For starters, she's currently promoting her book, ‘Worthy.‘ It discussed various aspects of her relationship with Smith. This even includes the famous Oscars slap, the absence of a prenup, Tupac and even Chris Rock. She explained that they hadn't officially divorced because they were still figuring out how to present their partnership. Both are also not looking to share their marital struggles publicly.

The couple's relationship became strained in 2016, leading to them living separately for years. Pinkett Smith moved out, and they had already been separated for six years when the Oscars incident occurred. She pledged never to divorce and was determined to work through their issues.

Despite their separation, they remain committed to working through their issues. The couple, who married in 1997, has three children together, Jaden, Willow, and Trey.

Now, Will Smith actually didn't turn his notifications off after Jada's revelations. He shared to New York Times how emotional blindness can set in after spending more than half of one's life with someone and admitted her comments had opened his eyes to her hidden qualities.