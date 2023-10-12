The relationship between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith was always an admired one in the pop culture space. At first, no one really knew what went on behind closed doors, but they always respected it. Soon enough, rumors leaked that the two might’ve been in an open marriage. Still, there was no word.

Soon enough, Will Smith created an Instagram at the end of 2017, and that’s when the real tea slowly began to spill. Fast forward to the infamous entanglement, the Chris Rock slap, and many other things and what do we have? We have a lot, so let’s dive deeper into this rollercoaster marriage.

The Smiths?

Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Separation from Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith, the renowned actress, talk show host, and wife of Will Smith, recently revealed the details of her ongoing separation from the Hollywood heavyweight. In a preview of an NBC News and “Today” show special connected to Pinkett Smith’s upcoming memoir, she disclosed that despite presenting a united front in public, she and Will have been living separately since 2016.

As host Hoda Kotb pointed out, their separation was not a formal divorce but was a significant shift in their relationship, which they had opted not to announce earlier. Pinkett Smith explained that they weren’t ready to publicly address this transformation and were still figuring out how to present it to the world. This revelation has sparked considerable interest and curiosity about the dynamics of their high-profile, long-term partnership.

A Marriage Unlike Most

The relationship between Jada Pinkett Smith and Will has always been far from conventional. Over the years, they have openly discussed their marriage, often challenging societal norms and expectations. Will Smith has shared his perspective on love, likening it to gardening and emphasizing his commitment to nurturing his wife’s deepest truth. They celebrated their 20th anniversary in 2017 with heartfelt messages reaffirming their unique connection.

Jada Pinkett Smith has expressed the strength of their bond, emphasizing that they are family above all else. She has made it clear that she is committed to supporting him for life, irrespective of the challenges they face. Both have candidly admitted that their marriage is not a typical one, consistently referring to themselves as life partners.

In recent years, they have tackled challenging moments, including addressing a past romantic relationship Pinkett Smith had with singer August Alsina, CNN reports. They discussed the period of the “entanglement” during a difficult phase of their marriage but emphasized their journey to a place of “unconditional love.” Will humorously quoted his famous “Bad Boys” motto, declaring their commitment as a “bad marriage for life.”

A Complex Love Story

Will Smith’s forthcoming memoir delves into the intricacies of their relationship. It highlights a moment in 2011 when Smith planned a 40th birthday party for Pinkett Smith, which included a documentary tracing her family’s history back to slavery. This event became a turning point when Pinkett Smith found it egotistical and the relationship reached a breaking point. Smith admitted that their marriage wasn’t working and changes needed to be made.

In his memoir, Smith clarified that their marriage became non-monogamous, emphasizing Pinkett Smith’s long-held belief in non-conventional marriages. These revelations have added layers of complexity to their story and challenged societal norms surrounding marriage and partnerships.

Unwavering Support and Evolution

Throughout their journey, both Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have offered unwavering support for each other. Their unique approach to love and marriage has fascinated and sometimes confounded the public. Their ability to evolve and adapt their relationship to fit their individual needs and aspirations sets a remarkable example in a world where traditional definitions of marriage are continually challenged.

As Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about their separation, it’s another chapter in their ongoing narrative of love, partnership, and redefining the boundaries of marriage. Their story serves as a reminder that the path to a successful and fulfilling relationship is not one size fits all; instead, it’s a dynamic journey tailored to the individuals involved.

In the public eye, they continue to inspire discussions about love, marriage, and what it means to be partners in both life and personal growth. With Pinkett Smith’s memoir on the horizon, it’s clear that their story will continue to evolve, offering more insights into their unconventional and enduring love.

Closing

Jada Pinkett Smith’s candid revelation about her separation from Will Smith has rekindled public interest in their unique and unconventional love story. Their ability to adapt and evolve their marriage to suit their individual needs continues to inspire discussions about the many facets of love and partnership in the modern world. As Pinkett Smith’s memoir “Worthy” nears its release, it’s apparent that their story is far from over, and the public will be eagerly awaiting more insights into their extraordinary journey.