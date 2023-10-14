ESPN's Stephen A. Smith isn't holding back when it comes to his recent comments on Jada Pinkett Smith's treatment of her husband, Will Smith. In a fiery Instagram video, the sports commentator didn't mince words, accusing Jada of “emasculating” behavior towards the Hollywood star, Yahoo reports.

In the video posted on Saturday, Stephen A. Smith urged Jada to halt her actions, emphasizing the negative attention it has attracted. “You want to mess with some dude that’s your son’s friend? As trifling as that may seem in people’s eyes, that’s your damn business. You want to break up with your husband and all of this stuff? That’s your damn business,” he stated.

The commentator, who himself has never been married, continued to express his dismay at the way Jada has publicly treated Will. “Every time I see Jada Pinkett Smith talk about Will Smith, I cringe. We kings. We ain’t here to be treated like that,” he asserted passionately.

Smith went on to pose several probing questions to Jada, demanding to know where her compassion, decency, and respect for her husband had gone. He pointed out instances where her public remarks seemed to undermine her marital vows, notably referring to the controversy surrounding her relationship with August Alsina and her reaction to Will's defense of her shaved head joke.

While clarifying that he wouldn't utter a disrespectful word about Jada, Smith's sentiments have stirred significant discussion, highlighting the apparent strain in the celebrity couple's relationship and bringing the matter to the forefront of public attention.

The comments from the esteemed sports analyst have intensified the already prevalent scrutiny surrounding the couple, leaving many to ponder the dynamics of their high-profile marriage.