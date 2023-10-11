Jada Pinkett Smith has made a huge admission regarding her relationship with Will Smith and the infamous Chris Rock Oscars slap.

After 18 months, Jada has weighed in on Will's infamous Oscars slap. “I thought, ‘This is a skit.'” Jada confessed to People. “I was like, ‘There's no way that Will hit him [Rock],'”

She continued, “It wasn't until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn't a skit.”

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith had gotten married in 1997. However, when talking about the state of their marriage, Jada said, “We're still figuring it out.”

She added that the two had been separated for six years prior to the 2022 Oscars ceremony. “We've been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us,” Jada said.

The year that Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, he had won his first Oscar. He played Richard Williams in the biopic, King Richard. The film, which he produced, was nominated for Best Picture as well.

He first gained fame for his role in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The series ran from 1990-1996. In film, some of Smith's biggest roles include ones in the Bad Boys and Men in Black franchises. He has also starred in Independence Day, Wild Wild West, Ali, I, Robot, and I Am Legend.

In 2022, he starred in Emancipation directed by Antoine Fuqua. He will also star in a fourth Bad Boys film with Martin Lawrence.