Actor Will Smith opened up in a recent interview about how he has to be 'very careful' as an actor and why he's so humble.

Speaking at the Red Sea International Film Festival, Will Smith revealed what fame is and how he has been “very careful” as an actor.

He also discussed his missions and much more, according to PEOPLE. It was all revealed in a clip posted by Deadline.

Will Smith opens up about fame and more

In the clip on X, Smith is wearing a red shirt and is relaxing on a chair in front of an audience. He casually speaks about his life.

Will Smith on fickle nature of fame: "Fame is a unique monster and I've had to be really careful. You can't get excited when everybody is saying good things about you because the more you take when people are saying good things, the more hurt you're going to be when people are… pic.twitter.com/fHCfpIR7xd — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 2, 2023

“Fame is a unique monster,” the Academy Award winner said. I've had to be really careful.”

“You can't get excited when everybody is saying good things about you because the more you take when people are saying good things about you, the more hurt you're gonna be when people are saying bad things about you,” he added.

When it comes to his life's mission, he's very focused on what he wants to accomplish.

“And I can't need others to applaud for me to stay focused on my mission. I have always wanted to put good in the world,” he said. “I have always been devoted to the process of joy and inspiration.”

Through it all, he admits he's not perfect by any means.

“I'm in the process of perfecting my virtue. I would say the greatest thing that has happened is I have been deeply humbled and deeply inspired to perfect my light. And that's what's this next phase of my life is going to be — perfecting and shine my light as brightly as I can, on as many people as I can,” Smith continued.

The takeaway is that Will Smith also wants people to feel good. That seems to be his biggest mission as an actor.