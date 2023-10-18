In her new memoir, ‘Worthy,' Jada Pinkett Smith reveals having a love nest with Will Smith.

In her book, Jada disclosed that during their children's formative years, both Jaden, now 25, and Willow, now 22, used to share the same sleeping quarters with her. This unique familial arrangement persisted for several years. Until a turning point arrived when Jaden reached the age of six.

At that juncture, Jada sensed that her husband, Will Smith had grown weary of this arrangement.

As an effort to create a personal haven, Jada had a “love nest” within her and Will Smith's bedroom. It's complete with a ceiling and some stars. “To give us our own space, I had even built a separate, beautiful love nest for us two grown-ups in our bedroom, complete with a domed ceiling full of twinkling stars.”

Nevertheless, over time, the love nest was overtaken by their children.

With gentle encouragement from Will, Jaden and Willow eventually transitioned to their individual bedrooms.

Compared to her revelations in her memoir, this is a sweet glimpse into her and Will Smith's marriage over the years.

Aside from these family revelations, her candid discussion of her separation from Will for the last seven years also made rounds on the internet. Plus, other facts that remained concealed from the public eye. The memoir also touches on Jada Pinkett Smith's friendship with the late Tupac Shakur, with whom she had a close bond since their teenage years.

But for now, the internet is happy that there's at least a ‘happy' story in her memoir.