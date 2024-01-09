The actor doesn't seem too keen on streaming movies.

Actor Willem Dafoe doesn’t seem to be a big fan of streaming movies.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, he talked about his disdain for doing so, Variety reports.

Willem Dafoe gets honest about his views on streaming movies

The actor seems to think people want to “watch something stupid” at home. Also, he’s not too fond of the way movies are made these days.

“The kind of attention that people give at home isn’t the same,” Dafoe mentioned. “More difficult movies, more challenging movies can not do as well when you don’t have an audience that’s really paying attention. That’s a big thing. I miss the social thing of where movies fit in the world. You go see a movie, you go out to dinner, you talk about it later, and that spreads out. People now go home, they say, ‘Hey, honey, let’s watch something stupid tonight,’ and they flip through, and they watch five minutes of 10 movies, and they say, ‘Forget it, let’s go to bed.’ Where’s that discourse found?”

Willem Dafoe says streaming is hurting "more challenging movies.” “More difficult movies can not do as well [on streaming] when you don’t have an audience that’s really paying attention…People now go home, they say, ‘Hey, honey, let’s watch something stupid tonight,’ and they… pic.twitter.com/HrKzrpya56 — Variety (@Variety) January 9, 2024

He added, “They aren’t making movies the same way they used to. They’re being financed by toy companies and other entities, and they become the vehicle to make the movies, because they know how to do that. Streaming, they’re becoming like a monopoly, they have the means of production and distribution. And so it’s very complicated.”

Whatever his thoughts, streaming movies doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. Also, movies based on toys seem to be taking off after the success of Barbie.

Regardless of his thoughts, he’s gotta be having a good week. Willem Dafoe was just honored with a long-overdue star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.