Willie Green's gameplan worked to perfection in a Pelicans road win over the Clippers.

The New Orleans Pelicans survived a scare in Hollywood, ending up with a comfortable 117-106 road win over the LA Clippers. They led wire-to-wire but this is a team is a team that has squandered away 16 double-digit leads already and the Clippers sat atop the Western Conference standings for a reason. After Norman Powell hit a floater, what was a 17-point lead in the first half had been hacked down to four with 9:26 remaining.

No worries. Zion Williamson was playing chess and Willie Green's counter-punches to Ty Lue's adjustments kept the Pelicans dialed in down the stretch. New Orleans ballooned the lead back up to 16 within six minutes and LA all but gave up the game down the stretch. Green couldn't help but smile talking about the win.

“It’s exhilarating to see our team lock in like we did,” Green shared. “We knew that the last time we played them on our home floor, they dominated the game starting the second quarter. Then watching the Clippers over the last couple of months, they’ve been one of the best teams in the league. It was great to see all of our guys lock-in from the start. Wire-to-wire, high game-plan discipline game for us.”

Green's rotations, play-calls kept Pelicans calm

Green complimented the players but the 42-years-young, third-year coach is also growing up with this team as well. Williamson credited Green's adjustments in the Pelicans' huddle for the win. So did Ty Lue in the post-game press conference.

“Two great teams. Regular season, every game is different. But tonight, with their adjustment, it was pretty good. Willie [Green] did a good job putting Herb [Jones] on James [Harden] and putting Kawhi [Leonard] on Zion [Williamson], I mean Zion on Kawhi. It worked. It worked tonight and they played well, so I’ll give them credit.”

The Pelicans need a point guard if you listen to certain talking heads in the media. New Orleans has been in some rumors but Green has been running with the Point Zion experiment, and it's working. Williamson went through the decision tree after the game, detailing one CJ McCollum three-pointer as an example of the team's trust in making the right play.

Not deviating from Green's plan and resorting back to old habits was a growth moment for a team gaining momentum. The Pelicans went with McCollum, Williamson, Trey Murphy, Jose Alvarado, and Dyson Daniels to start the fourth quarter. Green was quick to counter the Clippers, sending Larry Nance Jr. to replace Murphy after 68 seconds.

Williamson came up clutch

Williamson reeled off eight of the team's next 10 points in a 100-second scoring spree. The last bucket was an and-one situation at the 9:12 mark. The Clippers called off Mason Plumlee for a well-rested Kawhi Leonard. Daniels was immediately replaced by Herb Jones. Brandon Ingram stepped back on the court with 7:33 remaining. Williamson, Ingram, McCollum, Jones, and Nance Jr just had to nurse an 11-point lead.

Lue put Ivica Zubac in for Russell Westbrook on the next possession. James Harden missed a tough layup and Ingram pushed the pace after grabbing the rebound. The ball found Williamson, who in turn found McCollum for an open three-pointer. It was Williamson's 10th assist, giving the Pelicans a 101-87 lead with 6:52 to play. Paul George subbed out Amir Coffey after the next possession.

Green saw a chance to give Williamson a breather between 5:54 through 4:15. Murphy, Ingram, McCollum, Jones, and Nance Jr. pushed the lead to 16 by then. Point Zion closed the game out over the next two minutes. Harden headed to the bench with 3:27 left. The Pelicans wanted to make sure this win was secure, waiting until there was 2:17 on the clock to replace the entire closing lineup.

Green believes this game is just one example of the Pelicans developing championship characteristics under his stewardship.

“I liked the fact that we were aggressive, we were physical, and we contested all their shots. We finished possessions,” stated Green. “They’re a good team. They’re one of the best in the league for a reason. They’re sound defensively. They got a ton of guys that can hurt you on the offensive side of the ball, so Herb [Jones], Dyson [Daniels], BI [Brandon Ingram], Z [Zion Williamson], across the board, JV [Jonas Valanciunas, CJ [CJ McCollum], Larry [Nance]. Like I told the team, this was a true character win against a worthy opponent.”