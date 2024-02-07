The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Los Angeles Clippers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The New Orleans Pelicans are on the road to take on the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night. Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pelicans-Clippers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pelicans are 29-21 this season, and they have won their last three games. In two games against the Clippers this season, the Pelicans are 1-1. In those games, Zion Williamson leads the team with 22.0 points per game. Brandon Ingram is right behind him with 21.0 points per game. As a team, the Pelicans have put up 105.5 points per game against the Clippers. New Orleans does not have any injuries heading into this game.

The Clippers are 34-15, and they are currently riding a four-game winning streak. All four of those games came on the road. In the two games against the Pelicans this season, the Clippers have scored 217 total points. Paul George is averaging 29.0 points per game against the Pelicans this season. Kawhi Leonard is at 19.5 points against the Pelicans, as well. Los Angeles should not have any injuries in their lineup for this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Clippers Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +230

Los Angeles Clippers: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -280

Over: 231.5 (-108)

Under: 231.5 (-112)

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Clippers

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread/Win

When New Orleans is at their best, they score at a high rate. 21 of New Orleans' 29 wins have come when they score 115+ points this season. This includes their win over the Clippers this season. It is not easy to score 115 points or more on Los Angeles, but New Orleans is more than capable when they have a healthy lineup. Williamson, Ingram, and CJ McCollum are a very solid “big-3” while Jonas Valanciunas plays anexcellent as a role player. If the Pelicans can play well offensively, they will cover the spread.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Clippers have been playing some good defense this season. They have allowed 112.9 points per game this season, which puts them ninth in the NBA in that category. The Clippers have held the Pelicans to just 211 total points in the two games this season. They should be able to continue their solid defense. If the Clippers keep up the defensive pressure, they will be able to cover the spread.

Los Angeles is 21-6 when allowing below their season average in points this season. When their defense is on, the Clippers are one of the best teams in the NBA. If Los Angeles can keep up their defensive ways in this game, the spread will be covered.

Final Pelicans-Clippers Prediction & Pick

These two teams are bound to play another great game. The Pelicans and Clippers have been able to put up big games of their own throughout the season, and it is going to be a fun watch. Both teams are coming into this game healthy, so it is going to come down to which team plays the better game. I will take the under in this game as I believe the defenses will prevail. Because of this, I like the Clippers to win this game and possibly cover the spread.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Pelicans-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Clippers -7 (-110), Under 231.5 (-112)