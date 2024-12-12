Newly signed San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames is already making waves in the Bay Area, not just for what he plans to do on the field. During his introductory press conference, Adames delivered a powerful message that will fire up Giants fans — and perhaps serve as a rallying cry for the offseason.

When asked about his former Milwaukee Brewers teammate Corbin Burnes, Adames said he hadn’t spoken to the ace yet but added, “I will definitely give him a call later,” according to Alex Pavlovic. With Burnes being one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason, Giants fans will take note of Adames’ subtle pitch to bring his former teammate to San Francisco.

Burnes, a former Cy Young winner and one of the best pitchers in baseball, would elevate an already promising Giants rotation that features Logan Webb and new addition Robbie Ray. Adames’ comment suggests he’s committed to winning in San Francisco and willing to help recruit the pieces needed to do so.

Willy Adames brings the spark the Giants lacked in recent seasons

Adames didn’t stop there. During the same press conference, he looked directly at Giants President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey. He said, “Hopefully, we can win a few championships like you did,” per Bob Nightengale. That sentiment speaks volumes about the 29-year-old shortstop’s mentality as he begins his tenure with the Giants. For a fan base hungry to return to the glory days of their early 2010s dynasty, these words are music to their ears.

Adames joins the Giants after signing a franchise-record seven-year, $182 million deal, a testament to the team’s faith in his ability to be a cornerstone player. The shortstop is coming off a career year with the Brewers, where he hit 32 home runs and drove in 112 RBIs, making him one of the most consistent power hitters in the league.

While Adames’ on-field production is exciting enough, his leadership and championship aspirations could be just as impactful. The Giants have made it clear they’re intent on building a contender, and Adames’ arrival is just the beginning. His willingness to reach out to Burnes and his pointed comments about championships show that he’s already thinking big.

For Giants fans, the message is clear: Adames isn’t here to settle for mediocrity. He’s here to win — and he’s not afraid to help build the roster that will make it happen. With Adames now leading the charge, all eyes turn to whether the Giants can make the moves necessary to turn his vision into reality.