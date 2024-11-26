Buster Posey and Madison Bumgarner formed one of the best partnerships in San Francisco Giants' history. The duo played a key role in each of the Giants' three World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

In Posey's new role as the Giants' president of baseball operations, he may be bringing Bumgarner back to the organization where he had so much success according to an interview he did with Jayson Stark of The Athletic.

“He’s been really fun to talk to over these last couple of months, because he surprised me that he wants to have some sort of involvement,” Posey said. “I kind of figured, once he was done, that (we would) kind of never hear from him again, and he’d just disappear and … go be in the woods somewhere.”

“But I’m extremely excited about him being able to just share some of his experience with some of our young pitchers,” Posey continued. “And look, I don’t have anything set in stone with him yet, and I don’t want to jump to anything with him. But I’m just happy that it seems like there’s a willingness for him to want to give back, because he’s just a wealth of knowledge. And talk about a mentality — I mean, I never played with a pitcher that had the mentality like he did.”

Posey then clarified exactly what type of role Bumgarner could have with the Giants via a text to Stark.

“My sense is, it will be a very limited role just based on what he wants to do from a schedule/timing standpoint,” Posey wrote. “Could be as simple as coming to spring training for a week or so.”

Madison Bumgarner and Buster Posey's time together with the San Francisco Giants

While both Posey and Bumgarner had legendary careers with the Giants, the duo's most iconic moment together came in Game 7 of the 2014 World Series against the Kansas City Royals.

On just three-days rest after pitching a complete game in Game 5, Bumgarner was called on in relief in the fifth inning with the Giants up 3-2 and, with Posey as his catcher, put together an all-time performance, pitching five scoreless innings and earning his only career save to clinch the World Series victory. Bumgarner was named the 2014 World Series MVP for his efforts.

With the Giants, in addition to his three World Series championships, Bumgarner was a four-time All-Star and finished in the top-10 in Cy Young voting four times.

Can Bumgarner and Posey create some more magic together in their new potential off-the-field partnership?