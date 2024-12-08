The San Francisco Giants haven’t seen a player hit 30 home runs in a season since Barry Bonds smashed 45 dingers in 2004. That drought might finally end with the arrival of shortstop Willy Adames, who brings power and potential to a team struggling to replicate its legendary slugger’s offensive production.

Adames, who recently agreed to a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Giants, is coming off a career-best 32-home run campaign with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024. What makes this feat even more tantalizing for San Francisco fans is that 31 of those home runs would have cleared the walls at Oracle Park, per Statcast projections. Adames’ ability to translate his power to the Giants’ notoriously pitcher-friendly home field could finally give San Francisco the long ball threat it has been missing for nearly two decades.

Adding Adames marks the second straight offseason in which the Giants have acquired a slugger on the heels of a 30-home-run season. Last winter, the team signed Jorge Soler, who delivered a solid campaign in 2024. Before Soler’s arrival, the Giants hadn’t signed such a power hitter since Moisés Alou joined the team ahead of the 2005 season. This aggressive approach signals a shift in philosophy for the Giants, who seem intent on bolstering their offense to compete in a power-driven MLB landscape.

Willy Adames looks to become the first Giants player since 2004 with 30 home runs

Adames’ addition also fills a glaring hole left by the retirement of franchise icon Brandon Crawford. While Crawford’s defensive excellence defined the position for over a decade, Adames offers a combination of solid glove work and rare power for a shortstop. Last season, he posted a career-high in RBIs (112) and tied a major league record with 13 three-run home runs, making him one of the most productive middle infielders in the game.

The Giants’ lineup now features a balanced mix of power and contact hitters, with Adames joining Soler, Thairo Estrada, and a developing core of younger talent. While hitting 30 home runs at Oracle Park is no small feat, Adames’ raw power and proven ability to adapt to various ballparks make him the Giants’ best bet in years to end the drought.

As the 2025 season approaches, fans in San Francisco have plenty of reasons to believe that the long wait for a 30-home-run season could finally come to an end. And if Adames’ recent track record is any indication, it won’t be a matter of if but when he’ll etch his name alongside Bonds in the Giants’ record books.