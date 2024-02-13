Can Jorge Soler accomplish this Barry Bonds-like feat?

Jorge Soler agreed to a contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. Soler, a right-handed power-hitter, is looking to add some pop to a lineup that has struggled to hit home runs. In fact, former player AJ Pierzynski revealed that no Giants player has hit 30 or more home runs in a season since Barry Bonds in 2004.

“He's got a chance to be the first Giant since Barry Bonds to hit 30 homers in a season,” Pierzynski said on Foul Territory. “In 2004! The year I played there 20 years ago.”

It isn't as if San Francisco hasn't found success since 2004, however. The Giants won three World Series championships from 2010-2014. Those teams relied on a mixture of star-studded pitching and strong offensive depth. Stars like Buster Posey led the offense, but the Giants didn't feature an elite power threat.

Now, it should be noted that Oracle Park is a pitcher's park. Sure, Triple's Alley in right-center field leads to many extra-base hits, but hitting home runs in San Francisco isn't an easy thing to do.

Perhaps Soler will crush 30 or more long balls in 2024. He's fresh off a 2023 campaign that saw him hit 36 homers with the Miami Marlins. Back in 2019 with the Kansas City Royals, Soler led the league with 48 home runs.

Jorge Soler's powerful impact on Giants

This is a good move for the Giants. Are they ready to compete with the Shohei Ohtani-led Los Angeles Dodgers? Probably not, but San Francisco could make an NL Wild Card run.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal discussed the Giants' signing of Soler on Foul Territory.

“I liked it,” Rosenthal said of the signing. “For Soler, this looks like a good place for him. Obviously it's not a great place to hit, we know that. But his kind of power… As you said AJ, he should hit 30 in any ballpark. He did it in Miami just fine, not exactly the most hitting-friendly environment… For the Giants I liked it too. I like it because they need right-handed power.”

If Soler can stay healthy, he will help anchor the Giants offense with his elite power. As aforementioned, perhaps San Francisco will make a playoff run.