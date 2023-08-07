The Dallas Wings are jockeying for playoff positioning as the second half of the season is underway. They are currently 15-13 and in fourth place in the WNBA standings. They dropped back to back games at home against the Chicago Sky with the most recent game on Sunday. Sunday's game was not without controversy, however. Wings star Arike Ogunbowale was ejected during the game for making physical contact with one of the refs during the game.

Arike Ogunbowale was ejected after receiving a technical foul for unnecessary contact with an official. pic.twitter.com/U3vfmncRsF — espnW (@espnW) August 6, 2023

Following the game, Ogunbowale was adamant that she did not bump the ref on purpose. She went on a bit of a rant afterwards explaining her side of the incident as per Isaac Pelt of The Shorthorn newspaper.

wow. Arike Ogunbowale just came into the press conference (she was not scheduled to appear) and tore into the officials. pic.twitter.com/lB5i6Ya5NO — isaac (@isaacappelt) August 6, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It isn't Ogunbowale's first run in with the officials this season. Earlier this season she was ejected during a game against the Atlanta Dream when she hilariously stopped to sign autographs for fans on her way to the locker room.

Whatever is the issue the officials have with Ogunbowale, there's no denying that she's one of the WNBA's premier talents. She was named to her third consecutive All-Star team and has been having one of the best seasons of her career, statistically.

Through 27 games for the Wings, Arike Ogunbowale has been averaging 21.4 points per game, 3.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals with splits of 39.5 percent shooting from the field, 32.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 86.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Behind Ogwunbowale, the Wings are capable of being a dangerous team once the playoffs roll around