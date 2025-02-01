The Dallas Wings are reportedly nearing a trade following their three-team Satou Sabally-led deal on Friday with the Phoenix Mercury and Indiana Fever. According to Rachel Galligan of Winsidr, the Wings and Connecticut Sun are finalizing a deal that will include Dijonai Carrington and Jacy Sheldon.

“The Dallas Wings are finalizing a deal with the Connecticut Sun that would send the No. 8 pick and Jacy Sheldon to the Connecticut Sun in exchange for Dijonai Carrington and the No. 12 pick multiple sources tell @Winsidr,” Galligan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Alex Philippou of ESPN later confirmed the deal. Philippou reports that in addition to Carrington and the No. 12 overall pick, the Wings will also receive the “rights to swap 2026 second round picks with Connecticut.”

Dijonai Carrington set to join Wings

Carrington, 27, earned the 2024 WNBA Most Improved Player of the Year Award. She was also among the best defenders in the league. Carrington offers offensive prowess as well, as she averaged 12.7 points per game during the 2024 season, which was her career-high. She ultimately recorded 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals per outing as well.

Carrington is versatile, as she can play as a guard or on the wing. Sheldon is primarily a guard, and with Paige Bueckers potentially joining Dallas via the WNBA Draft alongside Arike Ogunbowale, Sheldon's future with the team was in question. Carrington's fit on the roster simply makes more sense right now.

Sheldon was the No. 5 overall pick in 2024. She recorded per game averages of 5.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per outing. The guard displayed signs of potential, but Dallas seems to be content with moving in a different direction.

With Sabally headed to the Mercury, it remains to be seen if the Wings will be able to compete for a postseason spot in 2025. If the Carrington trade becomes official then she will play a crucial role in 2025. And if Bueckers also is selected by the Wings in the draft, perhaps Dallas could make some noise in the WNBA standings during the '25 campaign.