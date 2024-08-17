ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings are set to open the second half of the 2024 WNBA season on Friday night against the Connecticut Sun at home. Satou Sabally and Jaelyn Brown are expected to return from their injuries for the game. Maddy Siegrist, however, is not set to return just yet. Wings head coach Latricia Trammell revealed a Siegrist update before Friday night's game.

“Yesterday was her (Siegrist) first day with contact,” Trammell said. “She has looked great. Maddy is a workhorse anyway. She will not play tonight. Hopefully our first game against New York she will see some playing time.”

Siegrist suffered a finger injury early in the season. Injuries are always problematic, but it was especially unfortunate since Siegrist was on the verge of a breakout season. She was averaging 14.6 points per game on 52.3 percent field goal shooting across 13 games played. Siegrist had also started 11 contests.

The Wings will likely proceed with caution once she returns. Dallas will not want to risk further injury by rushing her back too soon. Her return will prove to be pivotal as Dallas continues to get healthy.

Wings getting healthy after Olympic break

The Wings dealt with no shortage of injury trouble before the Olympic break. Now, however, they are beginning to get healthy. Sabally and Brown's returns are a great start. Once Siegrist is back, the Wings will be completely ready to go.

Dallas felt that their roster featured playoff potential heading into the 2024 campaign. The Wings will have an opportunity to showcase their talent as they return to full health.

At the moment, Dallas will place their focus on Friday's game. Upsetting the Sun will be a challenge, as Connecticut features the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. Perhaps the Wings can start the second half with a big victory over the Sun with Sabally and Brown back in the rotation.