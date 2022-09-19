Wings make eye-opening decision on head coach Vickie Johnson

The Dallas Wings are moving on from head coach Vickie Johnson following another disappointing exit in the WNBA playoffs.

Dallas announced the decision on Monday, just a day after the WNBA finals concluded wherein the Las Vegas Aces emerged as champions. According to the Wings, they have decided to not exercise the team option they have on Johnson, thereby vacating their head coaching post.

We have opted to not exercise the team option on Head Coach Vickie Johnson’s contract in accordance with the initial terms of the agreement. — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) September 19, 2022

Wings President and CEO Greg Bibb also released a statement explaining the decision to part ways with Vickie Johnson, hinting that their lack of playoff success is the main reason.

“While our organization has taken steps forward this season, at this time I believe a change provides our team with the best opportunity to achieve our long-term goals of advancing in the playoffs and ultimately competing for a WNBA Championship,” Bibb said.

The Wings finished the 2022 campaign with an 18-18 record, which is an improvement from their 14-18 win-loss tally from the previous campaign. Unfortunately despite their better record, they were eliminated in the first round by the Connecticut Sun. It followed their loss in the single-elimination game against the Chicago Sky in 2021.

Johnson ended her Wings stint with a 32-36 regular season record and a 1-3 playoffs tally. It remains to be seen if she’ll get another coaching gig in the WNBA, though there are some vacancies around the league as well.

Meanwhile for the Wings, they confirmed they will begin their search in finding a replacement for Johnson immediately.