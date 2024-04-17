The Indiana Fever's decision to draft Caitlin Clark with the first overall pick in the WNBA Draft Monday resulted in an unprecedented surge in ticket demand, marking a significant milestone for women's basketball. According to Gametime, a leading platform for last-minute sports tickets, all of the top 10 highest-priced WNBA games for the upcoming season feature the Indiana Fever.
The most anticipated game is set for July 14th, where the Fever will face the Minnesota Lynx, with median ticket prices reaching a staggering $615.
Top 10 Fever Games driving WNBA ticket sales:
- Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx, July 14 – $615
- Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, June 23 – $600
- Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks, May 24 – $583
- Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics, June 7 – $530
- Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces, May 25 – $354
- Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, May 18 – $311
- Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, June 10 – $294.50
- Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, June 2 – $290
- Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury, June 30 – $248
- Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, May 14 – $233
Some fans also started a petition to move the Fever's game with the Sky – who drafted LSU's Angel Reese and South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso – from the Wintrust Arena to the United Center to accommodate a larger crowd. Other teams have already done so. The Aces moved their June 2 game vs. the Fever from Michelob Ultra Arena to the larger T-Mobile Arena.
“The United Center has more than double the capacity of the Sky's own Wintrust Arena,” the petition states, according to Tori Rubinstein of NBC Sports Chicago. “The Las Vegas Aces have already made a move like this for their game against the Fever this summer. This larger capacity would certainly draw Iowa fans and Alumni from all across the Midwest!”
Wintrust Arena can seat up to 10,000 people. The United Center has a capacity of 20,917 for basketball games.
The excitement surrounding Clark, who set numerous records during her time at Iowa, has translated into a buzz that extends beyond the basketball court into arenas and ticket sales. The enthusiasm is also mirrored in the broadcasting schedule, with a significant increase in nationally televised games featuring Indiana.
Caitlin Clark's impact on national broadcasts
Clark's potential to draw viewers has not gone unnoticed by national broadcasters. Indiana, propelled by the anticipation of Clark's debut season, will have 36 of their 40 games broadcast nationally. This coverage spans networks including ABC, CBS, NBA TV, ESPN, ESPN2, Amazon, CBS Sports Network and ION, highlighting a broad and unprecedented media interest in the Fever and WNBA.
The broadcast schedule highlights several high-profile matchups, including a series against the reigning champions, the Aces, and a much-anticipated game against Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury June 30th on ABC. This extensive coverage is a testament to Clark's marketability and the potential viewership she brings to the league.
The stark increase in national exposure is a clear indicator of the expected shift in the WNBA's popularity and financial dynamics with Clark in the league.
The heightened interest in the Fever's games is also likely to have a significant economic impact, with increased ticket sales, merchandise and general fan engagement. The effect is already being felt, as evidenced by the soaring ticket prices and the comprehensive national broadcast schedule. As the WNBA season approaches, all eyes will be on Caitlin Clark and Indiana, not just for their performance on the court but for their potential to redefine the economic landscape of women's professional basketball.