The Dallas Wings selected Jacy Sheldon with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Sheldon enjoyed a respectable rookie season, although she still has room to improve without question. Women's basketball legend and broadcaster Nancy Lieberman and Sheldon recently appeared in an interview together, via the Dallas Wings' YouTube channel. In the interview, Lieberman was asked to give Sheldon advice.

“You have a maturity about you,” Lieberman told Sheldon. “I watch you in warmups, warmups are just as important for a young player. You are so beyond what I could have ever thought, you're amazing.. You're not gonna be good in this league, you're gonna be great in this league. Just keep your confidence and your belief system. And I think the only difference between a good day and a bad day for you is your attitude and your belief. You have to love you, because if you don't love you why should others?”

Jacy Sheldon's rookie season with Wings

Lieberman is always brutally honest. Sheldon will benefit from her advice.

The 24-year-old averaged 5.4 points per game on 38.6 percent field goal and 30.9 percent three-point shooting in 2024. She added 2.5 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 0.6 steals per outing. Sheldon features potential and she plays hard on both sides of the ball.

The Wings believe in her ceiling. It is safe to say that Lieberman does as well.

“I was watching you, I was watching Ohio State, you're shooting threes and you're coming down and you're facilitating,” Lieberman said of Sheldon. “And you have this job about you, the quickness about you… I know everyone calls her the Energizer Bunny. I mean, she's amazing. She's a great athlete. Just the things that you did on the court that I'm like, ‘holy moly, this gal is amazing.' I knew she was gonna flourish at the next level. I just hope you know that you were amazing in college, you're going to be even better in the W.”

Jacy Sheldon's WNBA future is bright.