The Dallas Wings have endured a frustrating first-half of the 2024 WNBA season. Dallas is seemingly on the verge of getting a crucial reinforcement, however, as Satou Sabally is nearing a return from injury. In fact, on Monday it was revealed that Sabally will be on Germany's roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Sabally has yet to play in a game for the Wings in 2024 after undergoing a shoulder procedure during the offseason. However, the expectation has been that Sabally will return after the Olympics. Sure enough, it appears that may be the case barring a setback.

Before the start of the season, Sabally made it clear that she believes in the Wings. Dallas has struggled in 2024, but her return could give the team a chance to compete after the Olympics. Perhaps Dallas can shock the league and make a playoff run.

“I wouldn't even go past this season,” Monica McNutt of ESPN told ClutchPoints at the ESPYS on Thursday. “I think if they (Wings) get healthy after the Olympic break… They have a shot to shake it up. They're tremendous at scoring in the paint, they've got size… They've got a great scorer in Arike Ogunbowale. If they can hold on to Odyssey (Sims), they'll have a point guard. But I know that's the hardship contract and that gets a little tricky.”

Satou Sabally's impact on Wings

Sabally has played four years in the WNBA and made two All-Star teams. In 2023, Sabally finished fifth in MVP voting after averaging 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. She also shot 43.5 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from deep.

Sabally's versatility makes her extremely difficult for opponents to defend. She can score in a number of different ways while also creating opportunities for teammates. Sabally is also a respectable defender and rebounder. She is more than capable of making a massive impact for any team in the league.

The Wings are happy to have Sabally on their side. But will she give Dallas a chance to make the playoffs?

Satou Sabally, Arike Ogunbowale looking to lead Dallas after Olympics

Dallas currently holds the worst record in the WNBA. It has been a forgettable campaign from a win-loss standpoint so far. The emergence of the team's young players has been encouraging, but Dallas was hoping to win on a more consistent basis following their playoff season in 2023.

Dallas will need Sabally and Ogunbowale to lead the way and play at elite levels in order to make any kind of noise in the standings. Nothing is out of the question but climbing back up the standings will be a challenge.

With that being said, Sabally's return will feel like a mid-season trade acquisition. Adding a superstar not only provides extra talent, but it also leads to more energy and motivation from the entire roster.

It will be intriguing to see how the Wings will play after the Olympics. At the moment, however, Satou Sabally will focus on helping Germany win games in the 2024 Summer Olympics.