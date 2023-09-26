Dallas and Las Vegas face off in Game 2 of the WNBA Playoffs Semifinals. Head on to our WNBA series with this Wings-Aces odds, prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Las Vegas Aces controlled play in the opening game of the series, taking a double-digit victory on their home floor and covering the 11-point spread. They will look for a similar result in Game 2, and will rely on another commanding performance from star A'ja Wilson.

The Dallas Wings came into the series hot off two blowouts over the Atlanta Dream in round one, and are attempting to unleash that momentum on the top-seeded Aces. They fell in Game 1 after getting overwhelmed in the second half, but have proven several times this season that they can run with the best squads, and will have a chance to prove it on Tuesday night.

Here are the WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Playoffs Odds: Wings-Aces Odds

Dallas Wings: +10.5 (-105)

Las Vegas Aces: -10.5 (-115)

Over: 175.5 (-110)

Under: 175.5 (-110)

How to watch Wings vs. Aces

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

Why The Wings Could Cover The Spread

The Dallas Wings fell to the Aces in Game 1, but showed the ability to hang tough with the best team in the league. They were down just four at halftime, before getting outscored by 14 in the third quarter. It is rare to see this team go on a cold spell, as they feature many high-flying stars that know how to score the rock. They will look to avoid a similar drought in this second contest and play the way they did in the fourth quarter where they outscored Las Vegas.

The Wings boast one of the highest-scoring and most efficient offenses in the league, headlined by Satou Sabally and Arike Ogunbowale. They only combined for 28 points in the opening game, much lower than their averages of around 20 points each, especially in the postseason. Ogunbowale scored 21 in the regular season over Vegas and was held to just 12 last game. She will look to put up a higher percentage selection of shots in Game 2, and work to be more efficient to help out her team.

They will also need to make a better effort defensively if they want to cover this spread and keep the game in the single digits. They cannot afford to have the former league MVP A'ja Wilson put up over a third of her team's points again, with the 34 total slashing through their defense. In the regular season game where the Wings bested the Aces, Wilson was held under 20, and is a much more manageable number for the Wings to overcome.

Why The Aces Could Cover The Spread

The Las Vegas Aces have cemented themselves as the best team in the WNBA time and time again. They reconfirmed that on Sunday with their wire-to-wire victory over the Dallas Wings and flexed their muscles to make sure the Eastern Conference is still watching. The Aces went through a rough patch in August, dropping more games in that month than they have all season combined. They fell five times, including several to the second-seeded Liberty, and wanted to right the ship after losing veteran Candace Parker who has still not returned. Since then, they have won every game in September by 14 or more points, including the playoffs.

A'ja Wilson was an unstoppable force in the first game. She put up 34 points on 15-for-21 shooting and didn't bother to attempt a single three-pointer. If she can continue with that showing, the Wings are going to have an impossible time containing her. Dallas will look to 6-foot-7 center Teaira McCowan to battle with Wilson and try to take away some of her production. It will be tough for Wilson to replicate the same showing of an unbelievable 70% from the field, but she will look to keep putting up similar shots and feeding her teammates when the defense double-teams her.

The Aces will look to continue the roll they are on, blowing out their opponents left and right as they look to repeat as WNBA Champions. They will have to be wary of the explosive Dallas offense and hold them under 10 points again in the fast-break game. They haven't been in a single-digit game since August, and don't want to break the trend now. If they continue to share the ball and have several players over 20 points, they will be able to keep their distance from the Wings but will need another big night from Wilson.

Final Wings-Aces Prediction & Pick

The Dallas Wings are going to play a competitive battle against the Las Vegas Aces, and will have a chance to pull an upset on the road. The fast-paced Wings squad matches up well with the Aces, and if they can hold A'ja Wilson in check, they will have the opportunity to win outright. Getting 10 points in the playoffs is a hefty number, and while the Aces are very talented, the Wings' top offensive stars can compete with them. Look to Ogunbowale and Sabally to trend much closer to 20+ points as the Wings cover 10 and keep it close in another high-scoring matchup.

Final Wings-Aces Prediction & Pick: Dallas Wings +10.5 (-105)