Alcohol sales at college athletic events are becoming more and more popular, and the Wisconsin football team is the latest to jump on the trend. The Badgers are set to start selling alcoholic beverages at Camp Randall Stadium, home to the football team, and the UW Field House will also begin alcohol sales. Wisconsin women's volleyball and men's wrestling have their home events at UW Field House. A good amount of Big Ten teams recently started selling alcohol at sporting events, and Wisconsin is now on board.

“Beginning with the football season home opener on Friday, Aug. 30, Wisconsin Athletics will begin selling alcoholic beverages in the general seating areas at Camp Randall Stadium,” The school announced. “Athletics will offer beer, wine and pre-packaged alcoholic products such as hard seltzers. Sales will also begin at the UW Field House, home to the Badger women's volleyball and men's wrestling teams.”

The University is confident that they have a good plan in for fan safety at sporting events, specifically big ones like Wisconsin football games, now that they are selling alcohol.

“The option to purchase alcohol is common at collegiate athletic venues all over the country and we're glad that we can now offer it as part of the fan experience at Camp Randall,” Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin said. “I appreciate the work our athletic and administrative teams have done to put together a plan that balances this opportunity with public safety.”

Wisconsin already started selling alcohol at basketball and hockey games at the Kohl Center this past season, and it went well. There were good sales, and not a lot of negative incidents.

“We were pleased with how well alcohol sales went during the basketball and hockey seasons at the Kohl Center and LaBahn Arena last season and we expect much of the same at Camp Randall this fall,” Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh said.

At the end of the day, the students are going to be consuming alcohol one way or another. Selling it at the stadium is a safer way for them, as well as other fans, to consume and it also puts them at less risk.

Wisconsin football opens the season against Western Michigan

There will likely be a lot of alcohol sales for that Wisconsin football season opener as it is on a Friday night at 8:00 PM central time. The Badgers will be hosting Western Michigan. The students will have just gotten back to campus, and they will be excited to watch their team open the season under the lights to kick off the weekend.

This will be year two of the Luke Fickell era at Wisconsin, and fans are hoping that it goes a little bit better than year one did. The Badgers went 7-5 in the regular season but added a sixth loss when they fell to LSU in their bowl game. It was only year one, so there is no reason to hit the panic button or anything, but if things don't improve this year, it won't be good.

We will find out a lot about this team in week three when Alabama comes to town. That'll be another great day for the alcohol sales.