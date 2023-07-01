Wisconsin Football's Jordan Turner was arrested and cited for an OWI earlier this month, causing the inside linebacker to be suspended after violating the department of athletics' student-athlete discipline policy.

Turner broke his silence on the incident in a Twitter statement on Friday.

“Earlier this week, I was cited with an OWI first offense along with additional traffic violations,” Turner wrote on Friday.

“My parents raised me to do the right things in life and unfortunately this time, I didn't. I made the wrong decision. I'm very disappointed and embarrassed and I want to personally apologize to my parents, my teammates, my coaches, the fans and the University of Wisconsin. I take this matter very seriously and I vow to learn from this and be a better man going forward.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Turner was ticketed on Jun. 5 in Rock County for speeding on the freeway at 47 miles per hour over the speed limit, per the Wisconsin Court System case search. He has an initial court appearance scheduled for 8 a.m. on Jul. 20.

The Badger's second-leading tackler last season has been suspended from competition and practice “pending completion of the required factual inquiry under the policy,” the official news release said.

He will remain on the official squad list and can continue to receive support in the sports medicine facility, academic support center and weight training room, according to The Athletic's Jesse Temple.

The redshirt junior out of Michigan played 13 games for Wisconsin Football last season with 11 starts, finishing with 68 tackles. Jordan Turner earned honorable mention all-Big Ten and was named the defensive MVP of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in late December against Oklahoma State.