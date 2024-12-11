Wisconsin football is witnessing its quarterback room becoming slimmer ahead of the 2025 season. The Badgers already lost Tyler Van Dyke to the transfer portal Monday. But another QB is drifting from Madison.

Braedyn Locke announced his intentions to transfer Wednesday. He took to social media to declare his exit from Wisconsin after two years. Locke adds he'll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Locke played as a sophomore in 2023. He squeezed in five games of action. The native of Rockwall, Texas threw five touchdowns, one interception, and tallied 777 yards.

He received an uptick in playing time during 2024. Locke suited up in 11 contests — throwing 1,936 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 10 picks. The junior delivered his best game against Nebraska on Nov. 23. He ended that evening tossing three touchdowns and racked up 292 yards.

Locke not only had to play in front of Van Dyke amid injuries. But regular season starter Tanner Mordecai also dealt with his own ailments in 2023. While Locke proved to be available and healthy, Wisconsin fans watched his miscues unfold.

Defenses picked him off at least once in eight consecutive weeks. Penn State took back one of his throws into the end zone during the Oct. 26 game.

Locke originally was recruited by Phil Longo, as the offensive coordinator planned to bring an Air Raid offense to Wisconsin. The system created excitement among Badger fans, as Wisconsin finally pivoted out of its traditional run-heavy approach. Longo even began recruiting Locke during his junior season. But ultimately, Locke committed to Mississippi State for its 2022 class.

Longo got fired during the season, however. Head coach Luke Fickell delivered the decision following Oregon's 16-13 victory over the Badgers on Nov. 17. Jeff Grimes has since taken the OC reins in coming over from Kansas. Fickell is yet to hire a QB coach for the 2025 season.

Locke first enrolled at Mississippi State in January 2022. He transferred one year later. The Badgers are now down to Mabrey Mettauer, Landyn Locke (younger brother to Braedyn) and incoming freshman Carter Smith for 2025.