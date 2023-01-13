The Wisconsin Badgers got a massive addition to their receiving corps after landing four-star USC transfer CJ Williams, and Badgers’ running back Braelon Allen is hyped with the new transfer.

Not gonna miss those 9 man boxes ✌🏾 — Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) January 12, 2023

“Not gonna miss those 9 man boxes,” Allen wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

According to TruMedia, 61.4 percent of Wisconsin’s rushing attempts came with eight or more defenders in the box this season. That was the highest among Power 5 programs, per Badgers reporter Dillon Graff.

“Braelon Allen is going to feast,” Graff wrote on Twitter on Thursday night.

The addition of Williams is a huge scoop for Luke Fickell, Phil Longo and the entire Wisconsin brass.

Williams was a top-100 recruit in the class of 2022, and chose Wisconsin over offers from Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon and Michigan coming out of high school, per badgerswire.com.

He was ranked the No. 6 wide receiver in the state of California coming out of high school, according to 247Sports.

Williams played in ten games last season, catching four passes for 34 yards. Georgia, West Virginia, Notre Dame and Texas A&M were all heavily involved in trying to earn Williams’ services during his transfer portal recruitment.

The California native is hyped to be joining the Badgers:

Braelon Allen has two full seasons under his belt as a Wisconsin Badger; he was rated as a four-star recruit by ESPN. He committed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Jul. 2020 as the college’s first commit for the 2022 class.

He owns two Wisconsin records: most consecutive games with at least 100 rushing yards, and the longest rushing touchdown in the school’s history, which he set in 2022 after running for a 96-yard touchdown.