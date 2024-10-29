ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Wisconsin continues its season in Week 10 when they take on Iowa. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Wisconsin-Iowa prediction and pick.

In Week 10, Iowa hosts Wisconsin in a pivotal Big Ten clash. Iowa (5-3), is looking to solidify its standing after a mixed bag of performances this season. The Hawkeyes' defense has been a standout, allowing just 19 points per game, while their offense, led by quarterback Brennan Sullivan, aims to exploit Wisconsin's vulnerabilities. Iowa's home-field advantage at Kinnick Stadium will be crucial; the crowd's energy can elevate their performance and create a challenging environment for the Badgers.

Wisconsin 4-4, is seeking to bounce back from a tough loss to Penn State. Quarterback Braedyn Locke must find his rhythm against Iowa’s formidable defense, while the Badgers’ run game will be essential to control the tempo. Wisconsin's ability to stop Iowa's ground attack will determine the outcome; if they can contain Kaleb Johnson and force Sullivan into tough situations, they have a shot at victory. This matchup promises to be a hard-fought battle between two teams vying for bowl eligibility, making it a must-watch for Big Ten fans.

Here are the Wisconsin-Iowa College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Wisconsin-Iowa Odds

Wisconsin: +3.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +126

Iowa: -3.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 41.5 (-110)

Under: 41.5 (-110)

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Wisconsin Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 3-5

Over/Under: 4-4

Head to Head Last 10: 6-4 SU /4-6 ATS

Wisconsin is looking to secure a crucial road victory against Iowa in Week 10, despite entering as 3.5-point underdogs. The Badgers, coming off a tough loss to Penn State, are primed for a bounce-back performance that will showcase their resilience and offensive potential. Quarterback Braedyn Locke, who has faced challenges this season, is due for a breakout game against Iowa's vaunted defense. Wisconsin's offensive line, known for its physicality, will be key in establishing a strong ground game, which has been the cornerstone of their success this season. This rushing attack, averaging over 150 yards per game, will be crucial in controlling the tempo and wearing down Iowa's defense, especially in the hostile environment of Kinnick Stadium.

Defensively, Wisconsin's front seven will be the difference-maker. Their ability to pressure Iowa's new starting quarterback, Brennan Sullivan, will be pivotal. Sullivan, while showing promise in relief last week, will be making his first start in a high-pressure situation. Wisconsin's defense, allowing just 18.9 points per game, has the experience and talent to exploit Sullivan's inexperience and force turnovers. Additionally, the Badgers' special teams unit, which has been solid this season, could provide the edge in what's expected to be a close, low-scoring affair. With both teams fighting for bowl eligibility, Wisconsin's balanced attack and defensive prowess will ultimately overcome Iowa's home-field advantage, leading to a narrow but significant victory for the Badgers.

Why Iowa Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 3-5

Over/Under: 7-1

Head to Head: 4-6 SU / 6-4 ATS

Iowa is poised to get a big win against Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium in Week 10, leveraging their home-field advantage and defensive prowess. The Hawkeyes' defense, allowing just 18 points per game, has been the backbone of their success this season and will be the key factor in containing Wisconsin's offense. Led by linebacker Jay Higgins, who has amassed an impressive 84 tackles, Iowa's defense has consistently stifled opponents and forced turnovers. This defensive unit will be crucial in disrupting Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke's rhythm and limiting the Badgers' ground game. Additionally, Iowa's special teams have been exceptional, with punter Tory Taylor averaging over 47 yards per punt, giving the Hawkeyes a significant edge in field position battles.

Offensively, Iowa's new starting quarterback Brennan Sullivan brings a fresh dynamic to the Hawkeyes' attack. Sullivan, who impressed in relief last week, has shown the ability to make plays both through the air and on the ground. His dual-threat capabilities will keep Wisconsin's defense off-balance and open up opportunities for running back Kaleb Johnson. The Hawkeyes' offensive line, known for its toughness, will be crucial in establishing a strong running game against Wisconsin's front seven. With the electric atmosphere of Kinnick Stadium behind them and the urgency of securing bowl eligibility, Iowa's balanced attack and stifling defense will prove too much for Wisconsin, leading to a hard-fought home victory for the Hawkeyes.

Final Wisconsin-Iowa Prediction & Pick

In this Week 10 Big Ten matchup, Iowa hosts Wisconsin as 3.5-point favorites. The Hawkeyes' stout defense, allowing just 18 points per game, will be the key factor against Wisconsin's inconsistent offense. Iowa's new starting quarterback, Brennan Sullivan, adds an element of unpredictability that could challenge the Badgers' defense. However, Wisconsin's ground game, led by Tawee Walker, could find success against Iowa's front seven. The Badgers' experience in close games this season gives them an edge in a tight contest. Kinnick Stadium's notorious atmosphere will play a role, but Wisconsin's balanced attack should keep it close with Wisconsin covering the spread on the road in this pivotal matchup with Iowa.

Final Wisconsin-Iowa Prediction & Pick: Wisconsin -3.5 (118), Under 41.5 (-110)