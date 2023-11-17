Keeping up with 100 years of tradition, is there a Wish out there to make the new Disney film one to celebrate?

If you want a trusted name in family entertainment that rarely strikes out — it’s always been Disney. Celebrating their 100th year providing joy and excitement to the lives of many, you’d think the mainstay animation giant would have issues keeping up with quality output — at the same point, the likes of Moana and Frozen would prove you wrong.

Some of Disney’s new tentpole IPs have just enough or even more love from the masses than the popular mainstays of their past. Now with Wish hitting theaters on November 22, does that magic still exist in the House of Mouse? Will “Knowing What I Know Now” replace your child’s constant rotation of “Let it Go?”

Wish review

Let’s get personal. Reviewing films aimed at kids can be hard. It’s not that adults can’t enjoy these films, too. But, many of these stories are geared toward younger audiences. The feeling of letting go (pun intended?) gaps in logic should be expected. Still, it’s hard not to wonder how the lives of the citizens of Rosas went as long as they did without asking questions is in itself questionable.

The island home of Rosas is a place where dreams may come true. On your 18th birthday or on the arrival of new citizens, a ceremony is held. The celebrated resident on those occasions gives their biggest wish to King Magnifico (Chris Pine). Magnifico is not only the ruler of Rosas, but he is a powerful wizard, as well. When you give him your wish, you forget what your wish was. Then, on apparently random occasions, he holds another ceremony where he grants a special person’s wish.

There is a lot more that goes into the events of Wish, but the premise alone is just too nonsensical. You figure the majority of residents giving up their biggest dream are those turning 18. As a Disney movie, of course all of those wishes are sensible and noble. But we all know any real 18-year-old would be wishing for something selfish and materialistic. Let alone the fact that the film leads you to believe– most people get their wishes granted eventually, yet, most people won’t get their wishes granted, ever.

A Star is Born

Wish’s protagonist, Asha (Ariana DeBose), helps combat Magnifico’s grasp over Rosas with the help of a magic star. In her most desperate hour, she sings to the sky and unknowingly summons a pudgy little star that is filled with special magic. And there is no denying, the little fella is cute as hell. Star doesn’t speak and must emote with its eyes and body. If you don’t like Star, there is something wrong with you.

Meanwhile, Asha is surrounded by a cadre of friends who can honestly be annoying. They’re all voiced by actors you will be shocked you didn’t recognize. Alan Tudyk, Harvey Guillén, Evan Peters, and Ramy Youssef are just a few of the talented actors lending their voices to the film. Not a single point did any of them sound like themselves. Not being able to pinpoint a familiar voice is always a plus in these eyes. It may not be what the studio thought of when casting them, but kudos all around.

But what about those songs?

Story aside, some people will just wonder how all the songs are in Wish. To be frank about it, they’re fine. Nothing in the entire song list can be considered ear worm-y. The aforementioned “Knowing What I Know Now” is the one song that struck any sort of chord with me. That said, it’s not a typical feel good song of hope and joy.

Wish’s attempt to grasp at a deep tale of lost desires and needs to dream are lost in both the writing and the music. Nothing of any prominent note comes across the screen that couldn’t have been written by any amateur film maker or lyricist. Wish is filled with little nods to Disney’s past, but many of them are punctuated by completely unrelated lyrics.

Should you watch Wish?

There is nothing harmful about Wish. It may not brighten your day and change your life, but it won’t make you hate yourself for seeing it. Children may enjoy it, but it is a little too unbalanced for even the most attentive youngster. If you buy your ticket, you won’t need to Wish for your money back, but you may feel a little unfulfilled.

Grade: C

Wish will be released on November 22.