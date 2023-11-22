The series that has a new holiday each episode, With Love, is canceled on Prime Video after season two comes to and end.

There's no love for With Love. The Prime Video series is getting after being canceled after two seasons.

The comedy will get the boot along with two first-year dramas, Shelter and The Horror of Delores Roach, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Calderón Kellett created and executive produced the romantic comedy. The show revolved around siblings (Emeraude Toubia and Mark Indelicato) and their families as they navigate life and love. Each episode took place on various holidays.

It debuted in December 2021, and the second season was launched in June.

Season 1 got excellent reviews on Rotton Tomatoes, scoring 100% on the Tomatometer and a 79% audience score.

Washington Post critic Inkoo Kang wrote of the series, “It's not only a feel-good show that actually feels good, but it's also a welcome reminder, at the end of another exhausting 12 months, that there are possibilities and celebrations to come in the new years.”

As for Shelter, it was a show based on a 2011 novel by Harlan Coben. It's about a teenager (Jaden Michael) who moves to a new town after his father's death and gets mixed up in a classmate's disappearance.

The other canceled show, The Horror of Dolores Roach, was based on the podcast. It follows a woman (Justina Machado) who's released from prison and struggles to survive in her New York neighborhood.

There's no word yet on exactly why With Love and the other shows were canceled on Prime Video. However, several other studios have also trimmed their roster due to the recent strikes.