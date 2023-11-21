Michael Sheen will play Prince Andrew in Prime Video's A Very Royal Scandal, which tells the story of the royal's calamitous 2019 interview.

Amazon Prime Video is working on a limited series starring Michael Sheen about Prince Andrew's ill-fated interview with journalist Emily Maitlis, Variety reported.

Production has started in the U.K. The three-part series, titled “A Very Royal Scandal.” Sheen will play Prince Andrew while Ruth Wilson will play Maitlis.

Prime Video's official description of the series says that it will follow “Emily Maitlis’ professional and personal journey as a Newsnight journalist, leading up to her acclaimed interview with Prince Andrew.”

Joanna Scanlan will join the cast as the prince's former aide, Amanda Thirsk. Alex Jennings will play Sir Edward Young, the Queen Elizabeth II's private secretary and now King Charles' Permanent Lord in Waiting. Rounding out the cast is Éanna Hardwicke who will play Stewart Maclean, the interview's producer.

The disastrous 2019 interview is said to have contributed to the prince's downfall. After the interview was broadcast, Prince Andrew stepped down from his public duties and have remained out of the spotlight since.

Amazon is building off the successes of 2018's A Very English Scandal and 2021's A Very British Scandal. A Very English Scandal starred Hugh Grant as Liberal MP Jeremy Thorpe and Ben Whishaw as his disgruntled ex-lover Norman Josiffe. A Very British Scandal chronicled the high-profile divorce of Ian (Paul Bettany) and Margaret (Claire Foy) Campbell, the Duke and Duchess of Argyll.

Sheen is no stranger to playing roles about royalty. The Good Omens star played UK Prime Minister Tony Blair in 2006 film The Queen. Wilson is best known to American audiences as Alison Bailey in the drama The Affair and as Marisa Coulter in the His Dark Materials series.