The Washington Wizards received a Jordan Poole injury update ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers

The Washington Wizards are set to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Jordan Poole's status is up in the air for the game though, as he is currently dealing with a left ankle sprain.

Poole and the Wizards have endured a forgettable season up to this point. Washington enters play Wednesday with a 3-16 record and Poole has yet to find his footing with the team.

With that being said, the Wizards will need Poole on the floor Wednesday if they want to upset the talented Sixers. Poole is still capable of heating up and giving the Wizards a chance to win.

So fans will surely be asking the following question: Is Jordan Poole playing tonight vs. the Sixers?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Jordan Poole's injury status vs. Sixers

Poole was originally listed as questionable for Wednesday's game, per the NBA injury report. However, he has been upgraded to available and is expected to play, per CBS Sports.

Poole, who is still just 24-years old, is trying to turn his season around. The young guard is in his first season with the Wizards after being traded to Washington from the Golden State Warriors this past offseason.

He is currently averaging 17.2 points per game on 39.1 percent field goal and 28.6 percent three-point shooting. Finding the bottom of the net on a consistent basis has proven to be a struggle for Poole in 2023-24. He has displayed signs of stardom though despite his overall underperformance.

When it comes to the question of if Jordan Poole is playing tonight vs. the Sixers, the answer is yes.