Former teammates Jordan Poole and Draymond Green have no love lost for each other. In a game between the Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors on Nov. 4, Poole was seen preventing Green from interacting with any of his current teammates.

During a dead ball, Poole separated Green from Wizards rookie Bub Carrington while the two appeared to be conversing. Carrington appeared confused as Green laughed before exchanging words with Poole.

The viral clip was not the only moment between Poole and Green in the game. Fans also noticed when Poole pointed at Green after making a deep three-pointer over the forward, only to have Green mimic the celebration following Stephen Curry's buzzer-beater moments later.

Keeping Green away from his teammate did not help Poole and the Wizards in the game. The Warriors came away with a 125-112 win on the road, moving them to a league-leading 6-1 on the year. Washington dropped to 2-4 with the loss, which was their second straight defeat.

Poole still enjoyed a solid outing, leading the Wizards with 24 points. Carrington added 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the losing effort.

Green also shined in the game, scoring a season-high 18 points to go with eight rebounds and five assists. Curry led the Warriors with 24 points in his return from injury, while Buddy Hield continued his season-long excellence with 20 points off the bench.

Jordan Poole's new role with the Wizards

While Poole has traditionally been a shooting guard in the NBA, he is playing a new role with the Wizards in 2024-2025. As the team looks to implement young guards Bilal Coulibaly and Carrington into their offense, they have shifted Poole into becoming the team's de facto point guard.

The change has been a success for Poole, whose 22.5 points per game through six outings would be a career-high. His 5.0 assists per game would also be the most of his six-year career.

The biggest improvement for Poole in the young season has been his shooting from deep. While he was always touted as a sharpshooter, Poole is connecting on 45 percent of his long-distance looks early on which would be a career-high by a significant margin.

Poole is not the only Wizard seeing offensive success early on. Coulibaly has also been red-hot to start the year, putting up 17.7 points per contest through the first six games. Carrington has started five of the six games to average 10.3 points and 4.8 assists per game, with the latter being second on the team, only behind Poole.