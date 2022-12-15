By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Kyle Kuzma has made headlines of late after it was reported that the Los Angeles Lakers had approached the Washington Wizards inquiring about the availability of the 27-year-old. Kuz reportedly wants out of Washington and the Lakers seem to be interested in trying to bring him back to Hollywood in the near future.

Incidentally, Kuzma and the Wizards are in LA right now ahead of a back-t0-back set against the Los Angeles Clippers and the Lakers this weekend. The 6-foot-9 forward took to Twitter as soon as he landed in Califonia, and as it turns out, this was the perfect opportunity for Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young to apply some savagery on their buddy:

Kyle Kuzma just enjoying the Cali weather, but Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young are not having it 😭 pic.twitter.com/yg6e3G4jRK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 15, 2022

Mitchell immediately accused Kuzma of being involved in some form of tampering based solely on his California-themed tweet. Trae Young immediately jumped in on the action to share his thoughts on the matter. Both stars were obviously kidding, but it is clear that they are well aware of Kuzma’s rumored links to the Lakers — and they weren’t shy about having a laugh about it, either.

For what it’s worth, Kuzma currently has two more years on his current deal, including this season. He has a player option coming up, which means that he could opt to walk away from the Wizards as a free agent this summer if he so chooses. He’s a flight risk for Washington right now, which is why it isn’t surprising that they seem to be willing to explore any and all possibilities on the Kyle Kuzma front right now.