Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr is now the betting favorite to be the first head coach fired this season.

Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. and the Washington Wizards have gotten off to a subpar start to the 2023-24 NBA season, to say the very least. The Wizards currently sit in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with an abysmal record of 3-15, and calls for the franchise to relieve Unseld of his position as head coach have been growing as the struggles continue to mount for Washington.

In fact, recently it was revealed that Unseld had surpassed Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins as the new number one favorite as the first NBA head coach to be fired this season, per BetOnline.

In fairness to Unseld, not many pundits expected the Wizards to be a very competitive team this year. The franchise traded away its two best players–Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis–this offseason to the Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics, respectively. The team ultimately wound up with shooting guard Jordan Poole to go along with scoring forward Kyle Kuzma, and while the pair have been able to put up some solid scoring numbers so far this year, not much else has gone right for Washington.

Making matters worse for the Wizards is that they haven't drafted a true franchise cornerstone since Bradley Beal over a decade ago despite having several high draft picks in that span, and the jury is still largely out on their most recent first round selection, Bilal Coulibaly.

Wes Unseld Jr and the Wizards are next slated to take the floor against the Orlando Magic on December 1.