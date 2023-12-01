We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Wizards-Magic prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Washington Wizards will the Orlando Magic for the second time in three days at Amway Arena. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Wizards-Magic prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Magic defeated the Wizards 139-120 on Wednesday. Initially, it was a close game throughout, as the Magic led 66-56 at halftime. But the Magic put the game away in the second half, ensuring the Wizards would not come back. Significantly, Franz Wagner led the way for the Magic with 31 points while shooting 11 for 14. Jalen Suggs had 22 points while shooting 9 for 15. Meanwhile, Cole Anthony came off the bench and added 25 points while shooting 9 for 16. The Magic persevered despite a bad night from Paolo Banchero, who had six points while shooting 2 for 8.

The Wizards played the same style they always did. Ultimately, it was a lot of scoring with no defense. Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with 23 points while shooting 9 for 20. Also, Deni Avdija added 22 points. Jordan Poole had 19 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Likewise, Corey Kispert had 13 points off the bench.

The Magic were efficient shooters, shooting 60.7 from the field, including 63 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, they shot 83.3 percent from the free-throw line. The Wizards shot just 41.7 percent from the field, including 37.9 percent from the triples. Moreover, the Wizards also shot 77.1 percent from the charity stripe.

The Magic won the board battle 44-29. Furthermore, they blocked six shots and overcame their ball-handling issues, as they had 18 turnovers. The Magic did all the little things correctly.

The Magic lead the all-time head-t0-head series 76-66. Additionally, they have won three in a row in this series. But the Wizards had won seven in a row prior to that losing streak.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Wizards are a top-heavy team with three good players and not much else. Unfortunately, those three players are good at scoring but not much at doing anything else. And when they struggle, the Wizards struggle.

Kuzma is averaging 23.4 points per game. Yet, he is only shooting 47 percent from the field, including 35.9 percent from the triples. Poole is averaging 17.4 points per game. However, he is having an awful season from a shooting perspective, making just 39.8 percent of his shots, including a pathetic 29.8 percent from the triples. Ardija is averaging 12.6 points per game. Curiously, he has been the best shooter on the team, making 53.6 percent of his shots.

The Wizards are still solid as a team when it comes to shooting the rock, ranking seventh from the field. Yet, they are bad from beyond the arc, ranking 21st in 3-point shooting percentage. The Wizards are solid from the charity stripe, ranking 10th in free-throw shooting percentage. Unfortunately, the Wizards are terrible on the glass, ranking last in rebounds. The Wizards are inconsistent at handling the ball, ranking 15th in turnovers. Moreover, they do not defend the rim well, ranking 18th in blocked shots.

The Wizards will cover the spread if they can hit their shots from beyond the arc. Then, they must prevent Wagner from dominating them.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

The Magic is a good team because they shoot the ball well. Moreover, they have a core group of players that have come out and showcased their talents on a nightly basis, especially recently.

Wagner continues to thrive, averaging 20.2 points per game. Ultimately, he is struggling to shoot, hitting 46.8 percent of his shots, including 31.6 percent from the triples. Banchero is having a good second season, averaging 19.1 points per game. Moreover, he is shooting 48.1 percent from the field, including 43.6 percent from the 3-point line. Anthony is averaging 15.6 points per game. Yet, he is shooting 44.1 percent from the field, including 37.5 percent from the 3-point line. Suggs has been solid, averaging 13 points per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 45 percent from the field, including 37.3 percent from beyond the arc. Moritz Wagner has also been good, averaging 12.4 points per game. Moreover, he has been an amazing shooter, hitting 63.2 percent of his shots, but has struggled from the triples, hitting only 35.5 percent from long range.

The Magic are ninth in field-goal shooting, including 19th from the 3-point line. Also, they struggle from the charity stripe, ranking 21st in free-throw shooting percentage. The Magic are 16th in rebounds. Additionally, this young team still turns the ball over, ranking 25th in turnovers. The Magic are also 13th in blocked shots.

The Magic will cover the spread if they convert their shots. Then, they must win the board battle.

Final Wizards-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Wizards are a really bad team. Therefore, expect a replica of what happened on Wednesday.

Final Wizards-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic: -11 (-110)