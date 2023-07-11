The Washington Wizards clash with the San Antonio Spurs in NBA Summer League action Tuesday. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Wizards-Spurs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Wizards are 1-1 heading into this game. They lost to the Indiana Pacers and beat the Boston Celtics. Washington's first round pick in 2022 has been playing well after seeing action in just 28 games last season. Johnny Davis averaging 15.5 points per game, six assists and nine rebounds in the two games played. First round pick this year Bilal Coulibaly is averaging 10 points per game, 4.5 rebounds and he has just one total assist. These two players will look to lead the Wizards to a second straight victory Tuesday night in Vegas.

The Spurs will be without Victor Wembanyama the rest of the Summer League as they shut him down. The first overall pick put up 27 points in his second Summer League game after a horrendous debut. Losing him is a massive blow for the Spurs Summer League team. However, they still have some good talent on the roster. Dominick Barlow is averaging 14.5 points per game while Blake Wesley, Julian Champagnie and Malaki Barnham area all in double-digits, as well.

Here are the Vegas Summer League NBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Summer League Odds: Wizards-Spurs Odds:

Washington Wizards: +3.5 (-118)

San Antonio Spurs: -3.5 (-104)

Over: 181.5 (-110)

Under: 181.5 (-110)

How to Watch Wizards vs. Spurs

TV: NBA TV

Stream: NBA TV

Time: 10:30 ET/ 7:30 PT

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Washington being the underdogs here is a bit strange with Wembanyama not playing. These two teams are fairly even on the court now. The Wizards will rely on Davis and Coulibaly to win this game. Coulibaly has a lot of work to do if he wants to be a star in the league, but he has definitely shown some flashes. He needs to be able to dish the ball better, or grab some more rebounds, but both those numbers being close to zero in the second game raises some flags. If he can figure it out – outside of scoring – the Wizards should be able to cover.

Davis is the same way. He did not play much in the 2022 season, so he is looking to prove himself a little bit in the Summer League. He seems to be playing with a little bit of a chip on his shoulder and he is handling the pressure well. There is not a lot of attention on him at the moment, but a good game in this one can definitely earn himself some. If he can continue scoring, the Wizards will cover.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, the Spurs have plenty of talent to pick up the slack with Wembanyama out. Barlow and Barnham will be the players to watch as they will most likely have the biggest impact. If those two players can run the court and play well, the Spurs should be able to win this game without their top pick. Champagnie should not be slept on, either. He was one of the top scores in game one while Wembanyama struggled. Those three will be starters and should see significant minutes as they try to earn themselves a spot on the regular season roster.

Final Wizards-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Spurs do not have their top pick, and without him, I do not think they are good enough to win. I have the Wizards coming out and covering the spread.

Final Wizards-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Wizards +3.5 (-118), Under 181.5 (-110)