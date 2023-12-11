The struggling Wizards take on the surging 76ers. Check out our NBA odds series for our Wizards-76ers prediction and pick.

We're here with another prediction and pick for today's NBA action as we head over to the Eastern Conference for this next game between teams on opposite ends of the standings. The Washington Wizards (3-18) will take on the Philadelphia 76ers (14-7) for their third meeting of the season. Check out our NBA odds series for our Wizards-76ers prediction and pick.

The Washington Wizards are currently last in the Southeast Division and they haven't had much to celebrate so far this season. It's been a tale of losing streaks as they're currently riding a four-game skid with one of those losses coming to the 76ers. They were able to keep their last meeting close by a five-point margin, so look for them to try and cover the double-digit betting spread here.

The Philadelphia 76ers are second in the Atlantic Division and sitting just two games back of the Boston Celtics. They're winners of back-to-back games and they'll be looking to beat this Washington team for the third time in just as many meetings. With Joel Embiid playing at an MVP-level, expect them to continue their dominance in this one.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-76ers Odds

Washington Wizards: +12 (-106)

Philadelphia 76ers: -12 (-114)

Over: 244.5 (-112)

Under: 244.5 (-108)

How to Watch Wizards vs. 76ers

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Not much is going right for the Wizards at the moment and it's becoming clear that the tandem of Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma just won't be enough to make them a competitive team in the Eastern Conference. They've dropped two of their last four games by double-digits and got embarrassed by the Brooklyn Nets in their last game. They're having a tough time finding consistent scoring from their role players and their bench has been riddled with injuries. It'll be hard for them to mount any momentum on the season if they're squad can't get healthy.

To have a chance against the 76ers, the Wizards will have to play unselfishly and let their passing open up scoring opportunities. They're ranked fifth in the NBA in assists per game and typically do a good job of spreading the ball around. However, the 76ers play very stern defense and it may be difficult to find shots in the paint. Look for the Wizards to draw the 76ers defense inside as they hope to free up their shooters from three.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Joel Embiid is listed as ‘questionable' ahead of this game with knee soreness and it wouldn't come as a surprise if the 76ers decided to sit him this game against a much worse Wizards team on paper. Tyrese Maxey has been one of the league's best scorers this season and he's more than capable of handling the load if Embiid were to sit out. If he plays, however, the 76ers instantly have a massive advantage in the paint and the mismatch could spell another huge night from Embiid in the scoring column. He led the way once again with 38 in his last outing. Oh, and he scored 50 points against the Wizards just two games ago.

The 76ers managed to blow the Wizards out in their first meeting of the season, but the second meeting was much closer despite Embiid's monstrous performance. They kept the Wizards in the game with lazy defense along the perimeters and the Wizards capitalized with 40% shooting from three. They'll need to trust Embiid in handling the duties down low and force the Wizards to live by the three in this game. Their shooting has been inconsistent, so it leaves room for Embiid to eat on the boards and find his teammates in transition following long rebounds.

Final Wizards-76ers Prediction & Pick

The 76ers are the much more complete team and I don't see much reason to back the Wizards with how this series has gone this season. Joel Embiid's availability will be crucial for the betting number of 12 points in this game. If he's able to suit up, the 76ers should be able to cover that number behind his scoring.

Furthermore, Daniel Gafford will be out for the Wizards and it poses yet another mismatch for Embiid down low with his absence. Expect the 76ers to work through Embiid down low as Tyrese Maxey lets it fly from three. Let's take the Philadelphia 76ers to cover at home in this game.

Final Wizards-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -12 (-114)