The Wizards are struggling this year, while the Bucks have been great recently. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Wizards have been among the worst teams in the NBA this year. Their keys are Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma, thanks to them being the only consistent pieces on an otherwise struggling offense. The Wizards are in for a long year but can make a statement against a red-hot Bucks team in this game.

The Bucks started the season slowly but have been playing well since and are red-hot headed into this game. The Bucks go as Giannis Antetokounmpo goes, and Damian Lillard has also been great, making it one of the best duos in the entire NBA. In this game, they can make a statement and keep their hot streak going.

Here are the Wizards-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Bucks Odds

Washington Wizards: +15.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +830

Milwaukee Bucks: -15.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -1400

Over: 234 (-110)

Under: 234 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Bucks

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Wizards' offense has struggled this season. They are 25th in scoring at 107.8 points per game, 25th in field goal percentage at 44.2% from the field, and 28th in three-point shooting at 32% from behind the arc. Then, seven players on the Wizards are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Jordan Poole leading at 20.3 points per game. Poole also leads the team in assists at 4.7 per game. Poole is the spark plug that makes this offense go, and then his next great help is Kyle Kuzma off the wing. They will have a massive challenge against the Bucks' defense because they have a lot of length and athleticism that can bother the Wizards.

The Wizards' defense has been awful this season. They allow 123.1 points per game, 47.9% from the field and 36.7% from behind the arc. Down low, Jonas Valanciunas leads the way in rebounding this season with 7.6 per game. Then, rookie Alexandre Sarr leads the team in blocks at 1.9 per game. Finally, three players are averaging at least one steal per game, with Jordan Poole leading at 1.9. This defense is the key for the Wizards because the Bucks have many ways to beat you on offense. It's a tough matchup because the Bucks have been red-hot and might overwhelm them on that side of the court.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bucks' offense has been solid this season after a slow start. They are 16th in scoring at 112.7 points per game, ninth in field goal percentage at 47.9% from the field, and sixth in three-point shooting at 38% from behind the arc. Four Bucks are averaging over double digits, and Giannis Antetokounmpo leads with 32.4 points per game. Then, Damian Lillard leads the way in assists per game at 7.7, and Giannis is just behind at 6.4. This team goes as Giannis goes, and with Damian Lillard, year two has finally started to look better after a very slow start. They have a great matchup against the Wizards' defense. Giannis and Lillard will be the best players on the court and should overwhelm the Wizards on offense.

The Bucks' defense has started this season playing well. They allow 112.3 points per game, 44.9% from the field and 37.2% from behind the arc. They have a great front line with Brook Lopez, Giannis, and Bobby Portis. Antetokounmpo leads rebounding at 11.9 per game, while Lopez leads in blocks at 2.3 per game. Then, with on-ball defense, two players are averaging one steal per game, with Brook Lopez also leading at 1.3. The Bucks have the pieces to be great on defense, but they need to continue to show it after struggling last season. They are playing solid on this side of the court and will be a tough matchup against this Wizards offense. They can shut down Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole.

Final Wizards-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The Wizards have lost 13 straight entering this game, while the Bucks have won five in a row and seven of their last eight games. Giannis and Damian Lillard should dictate the pace of this game. Expect the Bucks to overwhelm the Wizards and out-man them in this matchup. The Bucks are the better team and should easily win and cover in this matchup.

Final Wizards-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -15.5 (-112)