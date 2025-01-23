ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Wizards are across the country to take on the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Clippers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Wizards-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Clippers Odds

Washington Wizards: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +640

Los Angeles Clippers: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -950

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Clippers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: Monumental Sports Network, ClipperVision, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

Los Angeles is coming off a loss against the Boston Celtics Wednesday night. Now, it was a home game, so the Clippers do not have to travel anywhere Thursday night. However, some of their role players had to play many more minutes than they are used to, which could be a difference maker in this game. The Clippers have now lost four of their last five games, they are playing their second night in a row, and they are missing some key players. Washington has to take advantage of this if they are going to cover the spread.

The Clippers have some injuries they are dealing with. Washington has to take advantage of this. Kawhi Leonard and James Harden were both out for the loss Wednesday night against the Celtics. Their status for Thursday is still uncertain. With them out, though, the Clippers will struggle. Harden is having an awesome season, but Leonard has only played five games. Still the Clippers will miss them, and struggle to win if those two players happen to miss another game.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Washington is on an 11-game losing streak. They are one of the worst teams in the NBA, and it has only gotten worse. The Wizards are allowing 124.2 points per game during this losing streak. To make matters worse, the Wizards are scoring just 105.8 points per game in that span. They are not scoring the basketball, but they are also really struggling to defend. Los Angeles should not have any problem putting up some points and shutting down the Wizards in this game. With the Clippers ability to defend, and Wizards inability to defend, Los Angeles has a great chance for a blowout.

For how bad Washington has been, they have been even worse on the road. Away from home this season, the Wizards are an abysmal 1-18. Their one road win came in their first road game of the season. This means the Wizards have lost 18 games in a row outside of Washington D.C. Their defense stays consistently bad away from home, but their scoring takes a big hit in road games. If the Clippers can take advantage of a bad road team, they will be able to cover the spread.

Final Wizards-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The one thing to keep an eye on for this game is the injury report. More specifically, James Harden. If Harden is out, it could very much be anybody's game. However, the Clippers are still the better team, even without their best players. With that in mind, the spread is reasonably large. Still, I am expecting a blowout. I will take the Clippers to cover the spread.

Final Wizards-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Clippers -13.5 (-110)