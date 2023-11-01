The NBA season is officially underway and the second-week slate carries on with a Southeast Division matchup between the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks. Our NBA odds series continues with a Wizards-Hawks prediction and pick.

After one of the more embarrassing first halves this season, the Washington Wizards rallied in the second half against the Boston Celtics. Led by Kyle Kuzma, the only player for Washington to drop 20+ points, the Wizards outscored the Celtics 56-49 in the final two quarters. Using this as momentum, they will try to avoid losing back-to-back games for the first time this season on Wednesday in Atlanta.

This season marks the first time since the 2018-19 season that the Atlanta Hawks have started 0-2. However, the Hawks have recovered well by winning back-to-back games against Milwaukee and Minnesota. A dominant showing from Dejounte Murray fueled their most recent win against the Timberwolves. He led the Hawks from being down 19 at halftime to winning by 14. This incredible turnaround was due to his 41 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Look for him to keep this high level of play up at home against division rival Washington Wizards.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Hawks Odds

Washington Wizards: +8.5 (-108)

Atlanta Hawks: -8.5 (-112)

Over: 238 (-110)

Under: 238 (-110)

How to Watch Wizards vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Washington- NBC Sports, Atlanta- Bally Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Wizards may not be the best three-point shooting team in the league or the most efficient team on two-point attempts, but they excel in drawing contact and making free throws. With 19.3 made free throws per game, the Wizards rank sixth in the league in this category. They can get to the line in this massive quantity because of their ability to bait defenders into fouling them. The Wizards average 21.7 personal fouls drawn per game on their opponents, tied for the eighth most in the league. To cover or even upset the Hawks, the Wizards are going to have to play into this strong suit.

Conversely, while the Wizards draw fouls in bunches against their opponents, they rarely commit fouls themselves. They are currently averaging the fewest fouls per game in the NBA, with only 13.0 per game. Additionally, they have not had a player foul out, and only two players have had four or more fouls committed in a game. This discipline is vital against a team they do not match up well against. What will also help is their ability to anchor down the paint. With 6.0 blocks per game, the Wizards are a top-ten team in blocks per game. Going up against Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu, De'Andre Hunter, and more, they will need this intensity inside the pain more than ever.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The backcourt tandem of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young received a lot of criticism in their first full year together a season ago. Now, they have quietly been the best guard duo in the league. They are one of only two tandems in the league who are averaging 21.0+ points and 5.4+ assists per game. They are the only backcourt to put up these numbers, with the only other duo in the league doing this being Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. However, what separates them from this other pairing is their defensive presence. Murray and Young are each averaging more than 1.2 steals per game, with Murray adding 0.5 blocks per game. Matched up against a so-so backcourt for the Wizards, this duo is in store for another great game.

These active hands do not just apply to these two. The team as a whole has formed its identity around its intense defense. The Hawks have six players averaging 1.3 or more steals per game. This has led to them placing second in the league in steals per game with 10.0. Also helping their defense is their lockdown paint protection. Four players are averaging 0.5 blocks per game or more. With a defense like this, the Wizards will be scrambling for answers, as they showed against the Celtics.

Final Wizards-Hawks Prediction & Pick

With the brand new NBA In-Season tournament on the horizon, winning games now against division opponents is crucial. Both teams are without records higher than .500 and could use this confidence-boosting win against a rival. Although Trae Young is a game-time decision, I will go with the Atlanta Hawks against the spread. The Wizards proved on Monday night and in their opening game that they are far removed from playoff-caliber teams. Murray should carry his momentum from the Minnesota victory and lead this team to roll through the Wizards. I'll take the Hawks in this one.

Final Wizards-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks -8.5 (-112)