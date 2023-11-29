The 2023-24 NBA season is now in full swing. Our NBA odds series continues with a Wizards-Magic prediction and pick.

The NBA season carries on with a week six matchup between the Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic. Our NBA odds series continues with a Wizards-Magic prediction and pick.

On Monday night, the Washington Wizards won a game for the first time in 20 days. Their dominating 126-107 win over the Detroit Pistons was highlighted by some pretty incredible play from Kyle Kuzma. In 35 minutes, he put up a near triple-double, dropping 32 points accompanied by 12 rebounds and eight assists. He spearheaded this effort as he was the only player on the Wizards to score more than 16 points. The Wizards' win was big, but they will need a lot more from the team as their next stop takes them to Orlando to battle the red-hot Magic.

It has been quite some time since the Orlando Magic have played this well. The Magic are in the midst of a seven-game winning streak and are coming off a big double-digit win. In their most recent game, they dismantled the Charlotte Hornets 130-117. This game marked a season-high in points scored for the team and was highlighted by sixth-man Cole Anthony. Off the bench, he had 30 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Consistent games like this have him firmly planted in the conversation for Sixth Man of the Year. Staying at home, the Magic will aim to extend their win streak against the Wizards.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Magic Odds

Washington Wizards: +10 (-112)

Orlando Magic: -10 (-108)

Over: 234 (-110)

Under: 234 (-110)

How to Watch Wizards vs. Magic

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

TV: Washington – NBC Sports Washington, Orlando – Bally Sports Florida

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The criticism surrounding Jordan Poole and the backcourt of the Washington Wizards has been loud all season long. However, many people have not noticed that the Wizards possess incredibly fluid ball movement. Without a standout point guard, every player on this roster has picked up the slack in a big way. The Wizards have five players averaging 3.5 assists per game or more. This team effort has the Wizards tied for fifth in assists per game with 27.9, all while placing in the top half of the league in the fewest turnovers per game. Their fast-paced offense fueled by these passes is tough for any team to keep up with and has led to open looks everywhere, especially from two-point territory.

Moreover, on Washington's two-point shooting, they have been one of the best teams in the league in this area. The Wizards are tied for fourth for most made two-point shots per game with 31.8. They are making these 31.8 shots per game on a highly effective 56.9% two-point field goal percentage. Although the three have not been there for them, the Wizards will have the Magic reeling with their barrage of mid-range jumpers and drives to the basket.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

One of the biggest reasons for the Orlando Magic's success is the foul line. The Magic have excelled all season long in drawing contact, getting to the line, and converting on opportunities. At 23.5 fouls drawn per game, the Magic lead the league in this department. This has translated to them placing fourth in free throws made per game with 24.2. With six guys posting a shooting percentage from the line of 82.5% or better, the Magic have taken advantage of their opponents, putting them in these positions. Look for this to remain the same and collect these free points with ease against the Wizards.

On the other end of the floor, head coach Jamahl Mosley has transformed this bunch into one of the most intense defensive units in the league. With Jalen Suggs at the helm, the Magic are second in the league in steals per game with 9.5. Suggs, specifically, is in the middle of a career year. Showing serious All-Defense promise, he is averaging 1.9 steals per game. Although the Wizards thrive on their ball movement, if there is any one team in the league that will put a stop to that and force turnovers, it is the Magic.

Final Wizards-Magic Prediction & Pick

Wednesday night marks the season's first matchup between these two Southeast division rivals. With both teams coming off of big wins, this will surely be a good game. Although Washington finally has momentum and has been shooting the ball from two better than any team recently, I am going with the Magic in this one. The efficiency with which the Magic get to the line has separated them from the pack and will continue to do so in this one. In addition, these defenses just do not compare. The Wizards will feel the constant pressure Orlando has had on their opponents, making it challenging for them to come by points. Give me the Orlando Magic against the spread in this one.

Final Wizards-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic -10 (-108)