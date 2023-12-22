It's the Jordan Poole return game as the Washington Wizards go to California to visit the Golden State Warriors.

It isn't a question of what will be the big storyline heading into Friday night's game. Jordan Poole will return to take on his old team when the Washington Wizards take on the Golden State Warriors. There is some juice taken out of the matchup with the suspension of Draymond Green, but knowing Poole and the Wizards, there will be some memorable moments from the reunion, regardless. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Warriors prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Wizards have won two of their last four games, a major improvement in a season where they are 5-22. Before the recent stretch, the Trail Blazers had lost 15 of 16 games. Despite their woes, the team keeps games close, holding a 14-13-0 against the spread record. Jordan Poole didn't contribute much against Portland, managing only 13 points and six assists. Many people expected Poole to lead the Wizards in all offensive categories with the pressure off, but his shooting percentages have dipped, and his scoring average is down to 17.2.

Many people wonder what kind of reception Poole will receive on Friday night. Klay Thompson told The Athletic, “We would not have won a championship in '22 without him. Simple as that. So I hope Dub Nation shows him the right ovation.” The Warriors are beginning to crawl back into the Western Conference playoff race. They lost three games straight to the Thunder, Suns, and Clippers. However, they have won the last three against the Nets, Trail Blazers, and Celtics. Poole's replacement, Chris Paul, has stepped in admirably, averaging 8.5 points, 7.6 assists, and 1.3 turnovers per game on the Warriors' second unit.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Warriors Odds

Washington Wizards: +12 (-108) ML (+500)

Golden State Warriors: -12 (-112) ML (-700)

Over: 247 (-108)

Under: 247 (-112)

How to Watch Wizards vs. Warriors

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Wizards have been abysmal, but a 12-point spread can be difficult to cover. The emphasis is being put on the Warriors wanting to beat Poole, but the young Wizards team may show up for Poole. The Wizards are a high-scoring, fast-paced team. If they can score a considerable amount of points, they can keep the spread within 12 points. If there's one thing the Wizards are good at, it's covering the spread. They are 14-13-0 this season, which is better than the Warriors' 12-15-0 mark.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

This game will be a sideshow tonight, with the Jordan Poole return angle being discussed nationally. ESPN is televising the game, a matchup that would never be on their radar if it didn't involve Poole. The Wizards aren't a team built to handle the pressure of the national spotlight. Everything leans towards the Warriors wanting to beat Poole in his return, and even if Poole feels the same way, it's better to favor the Warriors' desire.

The Wizards will be playing on no rest after beating the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Any win that the Wizards pull off this season is surprising to everyone. There isn't a good chance that the Wizards will be able to travel to Golden State and put forth the kind of effort to steal two games in a row. The Warriors' offense isn't at the same level as in past years, but they still have the 15th-best adjusted offensive efficiency. The Wizards can't stop any offense, allowing 121.9 points per 100 possessions.

Final Wizards-Warriors Prediction & Pick

There may not have been a high enough number to deter us from taking the over in this matchup. Considering storylines when betting may be less profitable. However, this game has too many to ignore. The Wizards will want to run the score up on the Wizards and Jordan Poole, and the Wizards defense will allow them to do it.

Jordan Poole struggled against Portland on Thursday night, tallying 13 points and six assists. People may see that as an off-game for Poole, but don't be surprised if that stat line tells you something about this game. The only thing on Poole's mind in Thursday night's game was traveling to Golden State and taking on the Warriors the following night. Poole will be doing his best to stuff the stat sheet in his return, and the Wizards' fastest-paced offense in the NBA will give him plenty of opportunity to score points.

To extend the point about Poole wanting to stuff the stat sheet, there won't be much on his mind about defense in this game. On the Warriors' side, they will want to hurt Poole and his new team. This will be a high-scoring affair but expect the Warriors to run away with the game. The Wizards shouldn't be able to last on the second night of a back-to-back.

Final Wizards-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Over 247 (-108)