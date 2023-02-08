The WNBA has broken its 17-day silence after Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby alleged she was manipulated and discriminated against by the Las Vegas Aces, her former team, this past season.

The league issued a statement to The Next saying, “The WNBA is currently conducting an investigation involving the Las Vegas Aces in connection with allegations raised in a recent social media post by Dearica Hamby.” It did not provide a comment on the status of its current investigation into the Aces allegedly circumventing the league’s salary cap and offering under-the-table deals to current players and free agents on the open market.

Hamby, who is expected to have her second child soon, took to Instagram on Jan. 21 alleging the Aces mistreated her after they found out she was pregnant. In the post, she said, “the unprofessional and unethical way that I have been treated has been traumatizing. To be treated this way by an organization, BY WOMEN who are mothers, who have claimed to ‘be in these shoes,’ who preach family, chemistry and women’s empowerment is disappointing and leaves me sick to my stomach.”

Hamby alleged the Aces told her she was not taking the proper precautions to not get pregnant and questioned her commitment to the team. The Aces have not acknowledged Hamby’s allegations and shut down the lone question about her situation yesterday during Candace Parker’s introductory press conference. Las Vegas’ public relations team elected to not call on national media members during the virtual press conference. Multiple outlets requested comment from the organization since Hamby’s post was made public to no avail.