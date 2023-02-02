The WNBA free agency period got off to a bang on Wednesday with Breanna Stewart, the top free agent on the market, shaking up the WNBA landscape with her decision to join the New York Liberty. Stewart was the one big domino to fall and predictably there were a flurry of signings after her announcement. One of those signings was point guard Erica Wheeler’s decision to return to the Indiana Fever as per Rachel Galligan of Just Women’s Sports and Winsidr.

Erica Wheeler was one of the top available guards in WNBA free agency and she had been drawing interest from the Connecticut Sun as well. She will be returning to the franchise where she spent four seasons and became an All-Star in 2019. She was named the MVP of the All-Star game that season and became the first undrafted player to win the game’s MVP Award.

During her four seasons with the Fever, Wheeler averaged 9.5 points per game, 2.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 33.3 percent from the three-point line. Wheeler broke into the WNBA with the Atlanta Dream in 2015 and she also played briefly for the New York Liberty that season as well. She played for the Los Angeles Sparks in 2021 and she spent last season with the Dream where she averaged 8.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 32.9 percent from the three-point line.

Wheeler will bring a veteran presence and leadership to a very young Fever team. She’s a capable outside shooter and she can put the ball on the floor and attack the basket consistently as well.