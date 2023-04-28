David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

With the WNBA draft now in the rearview, the attention now turns to the start of WNBA training camp which begins on Apr. 30. Teams are allowed a maximum of 20 players in camp and need to cut down to the regular season roster maximum of 12 players. Due to salary cap restraints, some teams only carry 11 players into the season. The issue of limited roster spots and possible expansion has been a hot topic among WNBA circles with many talented college players facing difficult odds at playing in the league. Lottery picks aren’t even safe from being cut and the Indiana Fever showed that this week with their decision to cut Emily Engstler.

In the WNBA, the top four draft picks are considered the lottery and Emily Engstler was selected with the No. 4 overall pick by the Fever in the 2022 draft. She was assumed to be part of a solid young core the Fever are putting together centered around 2023 No. 1 draft pick Aliyah Boston.

Last season as a rookie, Engstler averaged 5.2 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 blocked shots with shooting splits of 39.6 percent shooting from the field, 35.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 55.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line. While Engstler is capable of being a productive WNBA player, there is no guarantee she’ll be scooped up by another team due to the roster shortage situation.

Engstler began her college career at Syracuse where she played for three seasons before transferring to Louisville. She was eligible to use her COVID year of extra eligibility but opted for the WNBA draft.