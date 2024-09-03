Is it friendship over for WNBA legends Nancy Lieberman and Sheryl Swoopes? In an appearance last Sunday on ‘The Stephen A. Smith Show,' Lieberman revealed that her relationship with Swoopes is “not happening at this point.” The root of the feud between Lieberman and Swoopes involves the latter's critical stance on Caitlin Clark, even seemingly refusing to credit the success of the Indiana Fever and the incredible popularity of the WNBA to the former Iowa Hawkeyes star.

Lieberman explained to Smith that Swoopes got upset when she tried to remind the three-time WNBA champion that it's ok to share opinions about Caitlin Clark as long as the takes are backed up by facts.

“I called her as a friend and I said ‘You can say whatever you want, you can have your own opinion about anybody but you do have to get the statistics right'. I mean, facts matter … It’s ok to have a difference of opinions,” Lieberman said.

“She got upset with me on the phone and I was like, ‘Sheryl, I’m not doing anything to hurt you.’'

However, their conversation didn't seem to have a positive result.

“So our relationship pretty much is not happening at this point,” admitted Lieberman.

“I tried to talk to her at the Final Four, she didn’t want to talk to me. My life is going to be good or great with or without Sheryl Swoopes in my life. I’d rather have her in it.”

It did not take long for Swoopes to issue a response to the comments made by Lieberman.

“Now here you go! I get what you trying to do wit ya boy @stephenasmith but it ain't working,” Swoopes posted on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter).

“You know good and well what happened. And ditto…my life is good without you too(and him). You wanna go there?”

Smith has also been critical of Swoopes, as he called her out recently over her ignoring of Caitlin Clark as an important part of the Fever.

Fever continue to have success amid personalities beefing over Caitlin Clark

Clark and the Fever have no time to be sidetracked by the drama involving Lieberman and Swoopes. Indiana is on pace to make the WNBA playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Fever have gone over .500 for the first time this season after managing to take down the Dallas Wings on the road last Sunday to the tune of a 100-93 score for Indiana's fourth win in a row. Now at 17-16 and positioned sixth in the WNBA standings, the Fever will look to keep it going when they face off against the Los Angeles Sparks at home this coming Wednesday.

Of course, Clark has been instrumental in the Fever's surge since the resumption of the action in the WNBA following the end of the All-Star and Olympic break. Over the last seven Indiana games, Clark has averaged 24.6 points, 9.0 assists, and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull, and Aliyah Boston have also been producing quality performances.

The Fever have won six of their last seven games and will be playing all of their next six contests at their home, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, before closing out their regular-season schedule with a matchup against the Washington Mystics on the road on September 19.