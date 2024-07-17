The WNBA Rookie of the Year race is quite tight with two different types of players leading the way. On one side, the Indiana Fever has Caitlin Clark who has been astounding as a floor general and can also shoot the lights out. On the other, Angel Reese has been a staple on both ends for the Chicago Sky. There have been a lot of conflicting opinions about who should take the hardware. NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal noticed this and gave his own take, via SportsCenter.

“I'm not saying that because she went to LSU but I think she's definitely leading in the Rookie of the Year race. I give the vote to Angel. Caitlin is a fabulous player, the female Steph Curry. They have done a lot for the game but let's not forget the people who made the game what it was. I will never forget Sheryl Swoopes, Candace Parker, and Lisa Leslie. But, Caitlin and Angel because of social media, they really brought the game where it should have been 10 years ago… Caitlin Clark is a fabulous player. Angel Reese is a fabulous player but I'm going to give it to Angel Reese right now,” the NBA great declared.

As of the moment, Angel Reese is the leading rebounder for all rookies in WNBA history. The Sky star is grabbing 11.9 of them per contest which will help her usurp previous leader Tina Charles who got the record in 2010. She also ranks seventh all-time among rookies when it comes to total rebounds. Her 286 boards in 24 games are only 19 short of usurping Teaira McCowan.

Shaquille O'Neal on Angel Reese's insane mentality

Prior to entering the Sky system and even starting the rivalry against Fever's Caitlin Clark, O'Neal already had a pre-existing mentorship with Reese. He outlined what sets her apart from the star out of the Fever system

“She made a comment the other day, she was born like this and it's true. Her mentality, the way she plays, is not no-nonsense and she's going to say what's on her mind. She's going to play the way she plays and I love that about her,” he said.

O'Neal even added how he knew that Reese would be a generational talent right at the moment that he met her.

“When I first met her, we had a little challenge thing. She said she could out-shoot me, I was like, ‘No, you can't out-shoot me.'I've been a fan ever since then. She won a championship. She's the type that if you doubt her, she's going to step up and play. So, I know she remembers a lot of people saying, ‘Oh, the way you play at LSU is not going to translate in this game.' I know she took that to heart. I'm so happy for her and so happy for her team,” Shaq concluded.

There are a lot more games to play in the WNBA season which will determine who gets to take home the hardware. Maybe, co-Rookie of the Year honors would even be put in place.