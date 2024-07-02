Angel Reese is having a promising start to her WNBA career with the Chicago Sky. After a historical run in June, Reese earned the WNBA's Rookie of the Month Award. Moreover, former Los Angeles Lakers center and NBA commentator Shaquille O'Neal gave Reese an intriguing Antwan Jamison comparison for her unorthodox style of play.

The former Lakers star joined Bleacher Report's Adam Lekfoe as the two discussed who Reese's game reminds them of.

“She reminds me of Antwan Jamison,” O'Neal said, via The Big Podcast. “All her moves are like flip shots. You know you always hear a lot of people say, “Oh, she don't have a lot of stuff offensively.' But Antwan Jamison, his whole career was floaters and this and flip shots. And I know he has 20,000 points.”

“So you know a lot of people [say], ‘You know, her game is not complete. She can't do much offensively.' But listen, 25 and 16. You don't need an offensive game if you're putting up them numbers,” O'Neal added.

Shaq has a point. Angel Reese's game has been effective enough to supply her team a stout interior presence. Despite being 22 years old, Reese is already one of the best rebounders in the WNBA. Reese is not quite up to the level O'Neal was with the Lakers, but in time, she can get there.

Adam Lekfoe said Reese's style reminds him of former Chicago Bulls forward Dennis Rodman.

“She's almost like Dennis Rodman. No one can stop her on the boards. And that's just heart. I'll always respect that,” Lekfoe said.

Reese has garnered some high praise, but she understands she must continue to improve.

Reese looks to keep improving to help elevate the Sky

As Shaquille O'Neal mentioned, one of Reese's biggest criticisms is her lack of a complete offensive game. Most notably, she is not a good shooter. She shoots just 39 percent from the field and often does not convert on her mid-range shots.

Nevertheless, Reese emphasized that continuing to practice and growing her confidence will be key to take the next step.

“Just being able to get in that confidence,” Reese said before Chicago's June 20th game against the Dallas Wings. “I'm taking [more] shots in warm-ups and workouts. I've been working out with [Teresa Weatherspoon], and the coaches put confidence in me. I've taken a lot more jump shots than I've probably in maybe my college career, so continuing to get confidence [is key for me].”

Reese has been working hard to gain a rhythm with her mid-range shooting. To support her claims, she knocked down an impressive long-range jumper during Sky practice on June 10th:

Here comfort from beyond the paint is slowly but surely starting to show. As the season progresses, Reese has made it a habit to attempt at least one mid-range shot a game when opposing defenses leave her open.

Once Reese becomes an outside threat, her already-stout abilities will become even harder for opposing teams to deal with. Reese wants to keep improving and help the Sky climb the WNBA standings, as they look for a 2024 playoff spot.