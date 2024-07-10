The 2024 WNBA All-Star game will look a little different this year as Team USA prepares for the Summer Olympics in Paris. This will give other top WNBA players who didn't make the Team USA roster a chance to play in the WNBA All-Star game. WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes did not have a tough time drafting her own starting lineup from this year's All-Star roster.

During a recent interview, Sheryl Swoopes was asked to pick starters for an All-Star WNBA team.

“Alright, you're putting me on the spot,” Swoopes began. “I'm going to go DeWanna Bonner…Arike Ogunbowale…Nneka Ogwumike…Caitlin Clark…DiJonai Carrington”

Swoopes then laughed and clarified that Carrington is not on the WNBA All-Star roster. She likely feels that Carrington was snubbed by not being included in the All-Star lineup. Instead, she left the final spot open for either Kayla McBride or Allisha Gray.

“I'm always going to roll with my OGs, so I got to go with Nneka and DeWanna,” Swoopes said.

The rest of the 2024 WNBA All-Star lineup includes the following players:

Aliyah Boston

Dearica Hamby

Brionna Jones

Jonquel Jones

Kelsey Mitchell

Angel Reese

Swoopes has the rookie sensation Caitlin Clark in the starting lineup with two savvy veterans in Ogwumike and Bonner.

Ogwumike will head to the All-Star game for the ninth time in her career. She has averaged 17.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Seattle Storm so far this season.

The WNBA is booming in popularity and we saw proof of that with a record number of All-Star votes. Last year, A'ja Wilson received the most votes with 95,860. This year she received 607,300 and came in third place behind Caitlin Clark (700,735) and Aliyah Boston (618,680).

Aces' A'ja Wilson named NBA 2K25 WNBA edition cover athlete

Congratulations A'ja Wilson!

The Las Vegas Aces' superstar was recently named the cover athlete for the NBA 2K25 WNBA Edition. She joins Celtics' Jayson Tatum as co-cover athletes of the game's All-Star Edition.

Wilson responded to the news with a heartfelt message.

“Being featured on the cover is a big moment for me and a testament to the ever-growing fandom of the WNBA,” Wilson told IGN. “Seeing more and more WNBA athletes scanned into NBA 2K25 to better capture the style and confidence of the league has been empowering, and I can't wait for fans to experience in in-game.”

The cover features Wilson hoisting the 2023 WNBA Finals Championship trophy. During that series, the Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty in four games. Coincidentally, Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu was the NBA 2K24 WNBA Edition cover athlete.

It will be interesting to see how financially successful this version of the game will be. With the WNBA skyrocketing in popularity this season, it would stand to reason that this year's WNBA Edition would outsell all previous years.

A'ja Wilson is probably the most deserving player in the WNBA to be featured as this year's cover athlete. She boasts three MVP awards, two Defensive Player of the Year awards, and six All-Star appearances.

Wilson will try to lead her Aces to a third consecutive WNBA championship this fall.